It comes as no surprise that the Coastal Georgia Historical Society is all about tradition. And one of the local organization’s longest-lasting programs is the Chautauqua Lecture Series. The multi-session talks have been held for 25 years with each focusing on a particular topic relevant to the coast. Considering the expansive history, there’s no shortage of material. Sherri Jones, executive director of the society, feels that is one of the reasons that the series has become such a favorite over the years. “The Chautauqua Lecture Series has been a society tradition for over 25 years and regularly attracts audiences of 200. People living here are fascinated by the rich history. So, we strive to make a strong Coastal Georgia connection,” she said. This year is no exception. The upcoming series is titled “It Happened in 1872: National Events from the Year Our Lighthouse was Illuminated” and has a special significance to those who love the Golden Isles. The speakers and themes scheduled tap into various important happenings that also occured the same year the current St. Simons Island lighthouse was lit. “Significant American institutions and pivotal movements were taking place across our nation at the same time, and the series will help us understand these important milestones. It will also include a look at the noted engineer who designed our lighthouse. We have invited noted authors, journalists and professors from across the country to tell these incredible stories of our nation’s development,” Jones said. The series will kick off next week, at 6 p.m. Aug. 11. The first presenter will be New York-based author George Black. A Scotsman by birth, he has published on a range of subjects ranging from India and China to the history of American fly fishing. Black has also written in-depth articles for “The New Yorker,” “The New York Times Magazine,” in addition to a number of others. The next lecture will be held Aug. 18 and will be titled, “In with the New: American Artists and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” The presenter will be Thayer Tolles, the museum’s Marica F. Vilcek Curator of American Paintings and Sculpture. Founded in 1870, the “Met” as it’s commonly known, first welcomed the public in 1872. Tolles will describe the early years of the museum, when some the Jekyll Island Club members J.P. Morgan and Emily and Robert De Forest were involved with creating collections. A sculpture specialist, Tolles received her doctorate degree from the Graduate Center of the City University in New York. She served as editor and co-author of a two-volume catalogue of the Metropolitan’s historic American sculpture collection. Among her exhibitions are Augustus Saint-Gaudens in The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The American West in Bronze, 1850-1925. She also contributed to the museum’s sesquicentennial exhibition, Making the Met. From there, the series veers into the political arena. On Aug. 25, historian Ellen Dubois will explore the presidential election of 1872 and how that was impacted by the formation of the National Woman Suffrage Association. In her lecture, “The Year Susan B. Anthony Voted and Women Almost Secured Voting Rights for All Americans,” she will describe how the Suffragettes attempted to vote in Rochester, New York, which led to Anthony’s arrest and widely publicized trial. Dubois is a distinguished research professor in the history department of UCLA and has written numerous books on the topic. A recipient of a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, she received her doctorate degree from Northwestern University. Her most recent work, “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote,” is the first comprehensive history of the U.S. suffrage movement in more than half a century. The Chautauqua Series will pause during the week of the lighthouse’s official birthday — Sept. 2 to 5. Each evening that week will feature a laser light experience projected onto the structure’s facade. The show will play on a loop from 8:30 to 10 p.m. nightly, accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack. Each showing will be free and open to the public. Patrons who purchase tickets to the Sept. 4 Little Light Music concert, featuring the Sounds of Motown, the can also stick around to enjoy the light show after the performance. The series will conclude on Sept. 8. The final speaker will be author Paul Taylor who will present a lecture titled “Orlando Poe: Civil War General and Lighthouse Engineer.” It will focus on the engineer who led the design of the St. Simons lighthouse. Poe, an academically gifted West Point graduate, served under Gen. William T. Sherman, who appointed him to oversee the burning of Atlanta. After the war, Poe was engineer secretary of the U.S. Lighthouse Board when plans for the St. Simons Lighthouse were developed. There was a lighthouse standing on the site prior, however. The original structure, erected in 1810, was burned by fleeing Confederates soldiers in 1861. Poe supervised the design and construction of the new lighthouse, as well as several others around the Great Lakes. Taylor has written numerous books on the Civil War. His biography of Poe, based on an extensive collection of the engineer’s unpublished papers, received the Library of Michigan’s Notable Books Award and the Historical Society of Michigan’s State History Award for 2010. Taylor has also edited a collection of Poe’s Civil War letters to his wife Eleanor, titled, “My Dear Nelly.” This lineup, Jones feels, is particularly exciting, and she hopes the community will join the festivities. “This year is extra special because the lectures are part of the 150th birthday celebration of the lighthouse. In addition to the lecture series, the society is working with Jacksonville digital design firm, Castano Group, to develop an unforgettable show,” she said. “Castano Group will use thousands of lumens of laser illumination to transform the white tower into a movie screen, where the thrilling tales of sailors, keepers, and families who have used the aid to navigation over the past 150 years are brought to life. Paired with a dynamic soundtrack, the projection show will connect the audience to the deep history of our lighthouse, an iconic symbol of our community. We are excited to share the show with the community over Labor Day weekend.”
