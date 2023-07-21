Surfboards slice through the monstrous waves as they hurtle toward shore. Each slash sends saltwater into the air.
Athletes traveled in May from around the globe to Surf City, El Salvador, for an Olympic qualifier event, the ISA World Surfing Games.
Brunswick resident and American Samoa native Jason Latham has his eyes on the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. He competed alongside the American Samoa Surf Team, finishing 34th in the competition.
Latham will travel in February to the next Olympic qualifier in Puerto Rico.
“I’m actually feeling even better about this next event than this last one,” he said.
On his team, Latham acts as the triple threat, with skills in shortboarding, longboarding and stand up paddleboarding (SUP). While the 2024 Games will only have shortboarding, there is potential for longboarding to be added to the 2028 Olympic games, he said.
Before catching a wave, Latham said there is an intense feeling of anticipation, but once he drops in, his mind becomes completely clear.
“I’m just in the moment so much that everything is gone,” Latham said. “(It’s) almost like survival. There are certain times where you’re like, if I do fall, there’s a chance I could get hurt… You’re just so 100% all in. There’s no focus like that.”
Back in the Golden Isles, Latham said it has been difficult to part ways with the great El Salvador waves.
“The waves were so good every day, consistently, so it’s almost like you’re taking away a drug or something. It’s seriously comparable. I don’t think it’s the adrenaline that I crave. I’m just addicted to the feeling of going out there and surfing those waves and catchin’ waves,” Latham said.
Looking for a solution, Latham found a way to make his own waves. All he needs is wind.
Using a hydrofoil and a wing, he says the movement feels like surfing on stilts. He plans to hydrofoil from Georgia to Florida during the winter, when the northeastern winds move south.
He said his experience paddleboarding 33 miles from Jekyll Island to Florida gives him confidence.
Along with the wind, the tide can make or break it when it comes to good waves. He said the best time to catch the waves is at incoming to high tide.
“As surfers, you’re almost like a weatherman. You got to be because if you want to know the best time to go, you have to read charts and figure out the swell period,” Latham said.
For Latham, catching a wave means gliding on a piece of history. Waves can travel thousands of miles until they reach shore. When a surfer rides a wave, it will never be the same again, he said.
He said his Polynesian blood drew him to surfing when he was 12. No matter where he was, all he needed was a board — shortboard, longboard, SUP or skateboard.
He grew up surfing the barreling waves at Fernandina Beach, making barrels his specialty. When he was around 13 years old, he said he would flip through surfing magazines and dream of their surfer lifestyles.
“That’s what I wanted to do. I don’t care how or what it takes. I just want to figure that out. It just felt like I was destined for that because I had Polynesian blood. I was raised in South Georgia, but I felt the Polynesian in me. There was an ancestral tie,” he said.
Latham said his wife has been his biggest supporter through it all. When he traveled back home from El Salvador, Latham was greeted with a sign saying, “Welcome Back Daddy,” from his daughter and pregnant wife, who has a boy on the way.
“Surfing can’t compare,” he said, smiling.