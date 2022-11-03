102722_SantaPuppies
Stephanie Shapler’s dogs Kara, a former explosives detection dog, left, and Oreo sit with Santa on the beach on St. Simons Island. The Howli-day photoshoot, benefiting NKGC and Glynn County Animal Control, will be held Nov. 12.

 Stephanie Conti

Stephanie Shapler has always been a dog person. And while many can profess an affinity for canines, Shapler has gone the extra mile, supporting rescues and adopting dogs in her home state of New York.

After moving to the Golden Isles from Long Island, she ended up connecting with a local nonprofit, No Kill Glynn County, after she came across a mistreated puppy.

