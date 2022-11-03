Stephanie Shapler has always been a dog person. And while many can profess an affinity for canines, Shapler has gone the extra mile, supporting rescues and adopting dogs in her home state of New York.
After moving to the Golden Isles from Long Island, she ended up connecting with a local nonprofit, No Kill Glynn County, after she came across a mistreated puppy.
“I would drive by this puppy that was tethered to a tree. I had to drive by this house everyday, and it just upset me. Come to find out, what they were doing was perfectly legal, which appalled me,” she said. “So I went to speak before the board of commissioners and started a petition to change that.”
So far, she has collected 2,500 signatures to change the tethering ordinance. She personally intervened on the tethered puppy’s behalf.
“I offered the guy $300 for him because money talks. So I had the puppy and that’s when No Kill Glynn County stepped in to help me as I took her on. She ended up being adopted by one of my co-workers and has the best life now. It was a happy ending,” she said.
After receiving a hand from No Kill Glynn County, Shapler kept in touch with the rescue, offering to foster dogs after her beloved senior pooch passed last spring.
“I had always supported rescues when I was in New York. But when I moved here just over two years ago, I had two dogs. One was about 15 and her name was Oreo. She started going downhill and I had to say goodbye to her in March,” she said. “So when No Kill asked if I wanted to be a foster, I wasn’t really ready to dive back in. Well then I saw a post about a 14-year-old dog at the shelter and I couldn’t stand it, so I went and got him because no one is coming to adopt a 14-year-old.”
She also started opening her door to NKGC fosters as she could.
“I say I’m a freelancer. I do what I can as it’s needed,” she said with a laugh.
Of course, in addition to foster homes and adopters, what most rescues need most are funds. That is certainly true for No Kill Glynn County, who helps provide homes for dogs and cats, but they also help current pet owners pay medical bills if they fall on hard times.
To help generate much-needed dollars, Shapler came up with an idea inspired by her home state. She suggested hosting a professional photo shoot for pets and their families, featuring Santa. All proceeds would be split between NKGC and Glynn County Animal Control.
“I copied the idea from New York, totally plagiarized it,” she said with a giggle. “I had my dogs’ pictures taken there, and they are just some of the best pictures I have of them. I even used them for Christmas cards one year. So I approached Chandra Kendall (NKGC volunteer) with idea, and she loved it.”
From there, Shapler had to put all the pieces together. First, she enlisted the help of local photographer, fellow dog lover and fellow Stephanie — Stephanie Conti.
“I met her while I was walking my dogs on the beach, and she was doing a photoshoot with a family and Santa. I asked her when they finished if I could get one with my dogs and she said ‘sure,’” she said. “So when I was thinking about finding a photographer to donate their time I reached out to her. She said, ‘I love dogs ... I have rescues and I’m fostering four puppies from the shelter.’ So everything fell into place.”
She and Conti even talked with the New York photographer who did the pet original shoots there, getting his blessing and ironing out details.
“He spent 45 minutes with me and also with Stephanie just talking about how he did everything,” she said.
Shapler was also able to find a Santa and Mrs. Claus willing to dress up for the shoot — free of charge.
“I didn’t really realize that there are a lot of Santas for hire, and they can charge $350 per hour. But this one only does charity work. He’s worked with St. Jude a lot and his wife dresses as Mrs. Claus, they’re inseparable and do it together,” she said.
With all the players in place, the date for the Howl-iday Photoshoot was set. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the American Legion Hall at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. A minimum $20 donation is requested and participants will receive a 4x6 print on the day of the shoot. Appointments are encouraged. Those can be secured through a QR code on NKGC’s Facebook page or by emailing StephanieConti72@gmail.com. Walk-ins will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“They’ll also be able to order more prints if they want,” she said. “So the photographer could drum up some more business. No Kill and animal control will split the profits from the shoot. The participants get professional photos of their dogs. It’s a win-win-win.”