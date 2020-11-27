For those who believe it is more blessed to give than receive, this is their year as charities say requests for help over the holidays have increased as avenues for giving are diminished all because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
One of the early sights and sounds of the holidays is on the sidewalks and at retail doors as the Salvation Army put out its red kettles and bell ringers early, said Sgt. Pamela Starr, head of the Brunswick corps.
So far, donations at the kettles are down but Starr says she doubts that people are less generous.
“I think it’s because foot traffic is down,’’ especially at night, Starr said. As a result, she has pulled kettles in earlier, but said, “Donations per person appear to be about the same.”
What is not the same is the way some of the bell-ringers operate. With many restaurants serving drive-through meals only, people aren’t walking inside and past the kettles. Janetta Bailey was ringing a bell at the St. Simons Chick-fil-A recently wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and adding, “Have yourself a very Merry Christmas.”
Bell ringers aren’t supposed to touch the money, but they have little choice. At times, Bailey took the kettle loose from its chain and held it out for someone handing money through a car window. Sometimes she just took donors’ change they had gotten back after paying and put it in the kettle.
Also not the same are the requests for help paying rent and utility bills and requests from parents and guardians for help providing Christmas gifts for children, Starr said.
She figures the requests have climbed about 25 percent, and the Salvation Army is trying to meet that need with cash donations and its Angel Trees, decorated with gift requests, at businesses and churches. People can take one of the paper “ornaments” and fulfill the listed needs and Christmas wishes.
The tree at Glynn Place mall starts with the basics. An infant girl needs a car safety seat, clothes and shoes and her family wishes for learning toys. A 3-year-old girl needs clothes and wishes for a play kitchen and dress up toys while a 5-year-old girl needs shoes and a jacket. All the children, it appears, need clothes.
Audrey Easterling, who runs the Angel Tree program, estimated that there will be at least 800 children in need, up 200 from a year ago.
“With the pandemic, we’re getting a lot more needs than we normally do,’’ she said. “It’s not like we have toys. We rely on the community.”
She lays out the grid at an Exchange Club building that will be filled with Toys for Tots donations. She expects more squares in the grid.
The same is true for families. As the weather grows cold and it gets dark earlier, families’ main concern is keeping the heat and the lights on if they can pay their rent.
Easterling said it’s hard for families to figure out how to provide presents when the next meal is a concern.
The nonprofits providing meals are also feeling a crunch.
The Rev. Jim Crandall who directs the Manna House indicated that two of the year’s most celebrated meals, Thanksgiving and Christmas, are usually taken care of, but the Manna House needs help providing the average of 250 meals a day the rest of the year.
Manna House hasn’t served a sit-down meal since March 18, when the pandemic deepened, and has been providing take-out meals through the front door, Crandall said.
The Manna house served turkey, dressing and all the traditional side dishes on Thanksgiving and is hopeful it can serve ham Christmas day, he said.
“We’ve got people in our community responding to our need,’’ he said. But the food ministry needs desserts and single serving bags of chips they include several times each week when the meal is hot dogs or hamburgers.
“Fifty cases of chips last about a week,’’ Crandall said. “Right now, we’re down to 18 boxes. We do it with any kind of sandwiches.’’
The community has also stepped up with volunteers, but Crandall asserted Manna House has to carefully screen people who work there. Many of the once stalwart members of the teams of volunteer cooks and servers are elderly retired who are trying their best to avoid the cornavirus.
“A lot of them left and haven’t come back,’’ he said, and his daughter, Amy Crandall, has worked hard to coordinate the volunteers to ensure there are enough.
The diners, however, aren’t as much of a concern, partly because they remain outside and most take their meals and go.
“As far as safety goes, a soup kitchen may be the safest place you can be. They don’t travel,’’ he said of those who come for meals. “They don’t have people.”
As for the 250 average, it was higher until some people went back to work. Crandall said he expects the numbers to go up during the holidays.
“When the schools aren’t serving, we get children,’’ and fortunately most delight in getting their favorite lunch, a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich with chips and a drink,” he said.
Meanwhile, desserts and chips are needed but people shouldn’t hesitate to provide other food items.
“We’ll be glad to take anything anybody will give us,’’ he said.
The Sparrow’s Nest which is best known for providing food for the needy has seen other requests increase, said director Sabra Slade.
Since schools resumed in-person classes and stopped providing meals in the neighborhoods as they did all summer, there has been a lot more demand for food at the Sparrow’s Nest, Slade said.
The return to work often means people have less income than when they were drawing unemployment, Slade said.
“They used to get 40 hours. Now it’s 28 hours’’ and sometimes less,” she said.
“Many are back to work at 50 to 70 percent of their normal hours. With that, you don’t have enough money for food and everything that goes with that. Even a five-hour reduction can make a big difference.”
Also, when people test positive for the coronavirus they lose two weeks of pay, she said.
The shelves have sometimes gotten low, but all she has to do is put out an appeal and the community responds. Just Monday, she got a trailer load of food collected by yoga teachers at The Club.
“The community has been generous, but as soon as the food comes in, it goes out,” Slade said.
The food is usually adequate, but the Sparrow’s nest is seeing an increase in requests for help with rent and other things. People sometimes donate gift cards that Sparrow’s nest hands out and there are many who need help at Christmas. Some donors anonymously adopt families and supply what they need.
Slade said she is seeing some people for the first time.
“There have been a lot of people who have never been to a food pantry. They’re all so apologetic for needing services. I tell them there’s not need to apologize. That’s why we’re here,’’ she said.
But best of all are the volunteers who always seem cheerful and happy to help including school club members although under COVID-19 restrictions there can be no more than 10 in the building. They seem to find it rewarding.
“Putting a smile on someone’s face can last the whole day,’’ she said.