As a cultural tradition, celebrations to ring in the new year have not changed much.
They typically involve funny hats, lots of confetti and no shortage of libations. Since it only comes once a year, why not mix it up?
When it comes to ringing in the New Year right, the King and Prince Resort’s signature namesake cocktail takes the cake — and the top of the hotel restaurant’s drink menu.
Dubbed the King and Prince, the drink really came about as a result of the resort’s decision to employ a new marketing team, which resulted in a rebrand of the hotel restaurant and a need for new drinks, said Marketing Director Bud St. Pierre.
What started as a pragmatic business decision birthed a drink that St. Pierre is quite proud of, in that it represents the hotel and also harkens back to the resort’s regal, storied past.
Founded in 1938 adjacent to what was once a U.S. radar station, the King and Prince stood strong through the major trials and tribulations of America’s past. It was there when German submarines patrolled the Georgia coast looking for vulnerable cargo ships, musicians of various genres made stops to play music for dances and parties, it hosted dinners and events for major figures both foreign and domestic and for every-day Joes, said St. Pierre.
Keeping in line with that distinguished history, the directions start with King’s Ginger Liqueur and end with a topping of Prince de Richemont Brut, making the name doubly apt and adding another dimension to the craft cocktail’s backstory.
He considers the King & Prince cocktail a year-round celebratory drink, but the bubbly infusion adds a uniquely “New Year’s Eve” flair.
“It’s a refreshing flavor and color, which adds to that feeling of starting anew,” St. Pierre said.
The King and Prince:
1.25 oz. King’s Ginger Liqueur
2 oz. lemonade
2 oz. cranberry juice
Prince de Richemont Burt
Pour liqueur, lemonade and cranberry juice into a rock glass and top it off with Prince de Richemont Brut. Garnish with lemon wheel.
It’s hard to beat simple champagne as the go-to New Year’s Eve drink, but Jordan Rhodes, bartender Ziggy’s on St. Simons Island, suggested the New Year’s Sparkler as an easy cocktail for big New Year’s Eve parties. It’s a quick mix and can be customized with flavored vodkas to suit different tastes.
“You can use any kind of flavored vodka, but it’s a mix of cranberry and vodka and champagne that’s really refreshing,” Rhodes said. “I think refreshing is a good descriptor for it. If you have a flavored vodka, you can mix that up too.”
Coming off the Christmas holiday, Rhodes said flavors like cinnamon come to find as a seasonal note. Another popular options this time of year is peach, especially in Georgia.
“It’s definitely something different for the day,” Rhodes said. “Traditionally, people also drink mimosas with it to add a little apple flavor to it.”
New Year’s Sparkler:
¾ oz of vodka
2 oz champagne
Cranberry juice
Pour your choice of vodka and champagne into a wine flute. Fill the rest of the glass with cranberry juice. Spear three fresh raspberries on a toothpick and drop them into the flute for an even better first impression.
If you’re looking for something especially seasonal, Alex Burroughs, bartender at Georgia Sea Grill, has just the thing.
An original creation of his own design: Aperol These Years.
“It’s a play on an Aperol Spritz, which is a pretty poplar drink right now,” Burroughs said.
It’s starts with, the name suggests, Aperol, a liqueur originally from Italy.
“Aperol is a liqueur, and I’m going a play on that with the blood oranges. Blood orange season is from December to April,” Burrough said. “It’s going to come out to be a nice red color, a little festive for New Year’s.”
A little festivity will be welcome, he thinks, especially after the last year.
Aperol These Years:
4 oz. champagne
½ oz. of Aperol
½ oz. of puree
Pour the champagne, Aperol and puree over ice into a glass of your check. For a little extra flair, add a blood orange slice or twist for garnish.
And for the day after the New Year’s Eve festivities, Davis Rooks, bartender at Tipsy McSway, has a solution.
“The one that I personally like, I’ve always just heard it called just champagne cocktail,” Rooks said. “It’s from the 1800s. It’s basically just a sugar cube soaked in orange bitters and topped off with Prosecco and champagne.
“It’s super light, bubbly, refreshing and a good hangover drink like most champagne cocktails are.”
Rooks is something of a history buff when it comes to drinks. When he began the life of an intoxicologist, he didn’t have much experience. A stint in New Orleans changes that pretty quickly.
“I don’t really remember much about that time because, you know, of the culture,” Rooks said.
But he did gather a lot of new recipes for his repertoire, many of them involving champagne, which, at the time, were big in the Crescent City.
“I definitely like them more than most. They’re easier to drink, and I come from a beer-drinking background. I’ve never come across too many good beer cocktails,” Rooks said. “They’re bubbly, effervescent and not too heavy like a beer. They’re sort of old-fashioned.”
Originally, the drink would have called for cognac rather than Prosecco, but that brandy isn’t particularly popular with the modern palate.
Champaign Cocktail:
1 sugar cube
4 dashes orange bitters
1/2 oz. Cointreau (or any orange liqueur)
Champagne of choice
Drop a sugar cube into your glass of choice followed by the orange bitters and liqueur. Top off with champagne.