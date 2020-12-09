Dr. Carla Bluhm kneaded the dough with care. Her fingers moved between the soft layers just as her ancestors’ hands had before her.
For the Jewish people, the baking of challah bread is a practice that dates back centuries. Traditionally, Jews have baked the braided bread on Fridays, prior to sundown and ahead of Shabbat, the day of rest which falls on Saturday. The bread is part of the evening ceremony in which several table blessings are offered.
While Bluhm has been a practicing Jew all her life, it wasn’t until fairly recently that she delved into baking her own challah. And, she has springtime quarantine to thank for it.
“I think a lot of people took up a baking habit during that time. I had been doing some baking, but I hadn’t done challah until the quarantine. For a lot of Orthodox Jews, they bake the bread every week as a tradition. We’re Reformed so the rules are a little different ... a lot of us have store-bought bread,” she said with a laugh.
As with many other religious services, Temple Beth Tefilloh’s Friday evening worship moved online at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Congregants have logged on each week to check in with Rabbi Rachael Bregman and their fellow temple members.
“We were having the weekly table blessing and I thought — this would be a great time for me to start making challah,” she said.
Once Bregman and and Bluhm’s fellow congregants noticed she was baking her own bread, they were all very supportive, urging her to continue and even expand her skills.
“Everyone seemed to enjoy seeing it. Rachael would say something like ‘You know, I’ve seen challah with four braids,’ so then I would have to try that,” Bluhm said with a laugh.
The challenges continued, which is unsurprising considering the fact that both Bluhm and Bregman have developmental education degrees from Ivy League schools (Bluhm from Columbia and Bregman from Harvard).
Eventually, Bluhm, who is a psychology professor at College of Coastal Georgia, was doing half a dozen bread braids, even adding fancy symbols and shapes to the mix. Seeing the fruits of her labor became a bright spot in an otherwise dark period.
“It brought a lot of joy, and at the Shabbat, I could share that. It was just that little bit of good news when everyone was feeling really low. I know I was very sad in the weeks after the death of a close friend so just having that to bring to the ceremony was nice,” she said.
“Later, I would start to bake in the shapes on the top of the bread to represent ‘good things’ from my day. I would do a little sun or diversity symbols from different religions.”
Beyond the weekly temple services, Bluhm also shared the bread with others in the community, including with her students at CCGA who were taking online classes.
She even joined a collaboration between the temple and the Savannah Bee Company, offering a challah baking class during Rosh Hashanah in September. It was a special way of forming connections especially in a time when in-person human interaction was so limited.
But even beyond connecting with others in present day, Bluhm has also felt a deep sense of kinship with those from the past.
“When you’re doing it, kneading the dough and smelling the bread, you think about all the people who’ve done this since the Egyptians. Women and men have been touching the dough in the same ways for thousands of years. You can get very reflective about it,” she said.
“For me, it’s been very healing. I’ve thought about all of the Jewish women who continued baking the bread through difficult and stressful times.”
The link to the past is ever-present in Judaism. And it’s easy to connect with that this week in the days leading up to Hanukkah. The Festival of Lights honors the miracle of the oil during the Maccabean Revolt in 160 B.C.E. At the time, Judah Maccabee led an uprising against the Seleucid Empire, who had forbid the practice of the Jewish religion. After defeating the emperor, Antiochus, the Maccabees wanted to rededicate the Jewish temple — but didn’t have enough oil for the rituals. Through a miracle, the oil lasted for eight days and the rites were performed.
This year, Hanukkah will begin at sundown tomorrow. And while it is typically celebrated as a light, festive occasion, Bluhm says this year it will also be a time to focus on something everyone needs right now — hope.
“Hanukkah is about joy. I plan on putting little candles on my challah for the miracle of lights,” she said. “But (the occasion) is also about a gamble — is there enough oil to burn? And it’s about hope and faith that something miraculous will happen even though it doesn’t seem likely.”