Tradition has always meant a lot to Shay Heckle. It’s something she learned from her father, Richard Heckle, a dedicated business owner who opened Chadwick’s Jewelers on St. Simons Island in 1982. In doing so, he established a legacy for his children and his grandchildren. He also laid the foundation for the oldest, continuously-owned family jewelry store in the county.
“Technically, dad’s first sale wasn’t even in the store, it was on his couch in the living room. The doors weren’t even open yet, and a banker named James Chambliss came and bought a strand of pearls from him,” Shay recalled with a grin.
And since her father’s passing in 2018, she’s been proud to continue to carry the mantle, offering personal service to every customer who walks through the doors. That’s included some difficult days, through economic ups and downs, and even a global pandemic. Through it all, Heckle has stayed the course.
“This June will technically be our 40th year here. We’ve seen a lot in that time. We’ve seen people come and go, but we’ve always focused on being available for our customers,” she said.
“We always do whatever we can to make the customer happy. Whether it’s creating a custom piece, re-designing something they already have or special ordering something, we can do it all.”
To help, jeweler Matt Valentine joined the staff in 2019. He brought with him a wealth of experience in crafting custom pieces as well as creating new designs.
But after several years, Valentine and his family have decided to relocate.
While she’s sad to see him go, Shay is incredibly grateful for the work he’s done at Chadwick’s.
“He’s done such a great job. He’s made the business better and helped a lot with the social media aspect too. He’s definitely going to be missed,” she said.
But, true to form, Shay is forging ahead. With more than two decades of experience in the business, she’s confident in her path. In fact, she’s already tapped a replacement.
“Her name is Pam Anderson. I’ve known her for years … since ‘94, I believe,” she said. “She’s a very experienced jeweler with more than 35 years of experience in the business. She’s also an incredibly gifted artist.”
Anderson’s skills include painting, sketching, and floral and jewelry design. This will enable Chadwick’s to continue to do all jewelry work and design on the premises. They will also continue to utilize the software system called CAD (Computer Aided Design), a program that allows for the creation of any concept a customer can conceive.
“We have any setting, ranging from silver to platinum, and we can do anything with them,” Shay said.
Chadwick’s has an extensive collection of loose stones that can be added to any metallic base. Popular items continue to be sapphires in an array of colors, garnets, opals, and of course, diamonds.
Adding the new system to bring customers’ vision to life was just another way of continuing her father’s legacy.
“Dad was always very focused on customer service and that’s what he stressed to me from the minute I started working beside him in 1995,” she said.
And her priority is continuing to steer the future of the business the way he would want and secure it for generations to come.
“Family really is the most important thing,” she said.