Welcome to the luckiest, greenest day of the year — St. Patrick’s Day, the celebration of all things Irish.
The food and drinks that have come to be associated with this holiday are pretty much legendary. But, as always, things aren’t always what they seem.
Read on to learn some interesting tidbits about St. Patrick’s Day:
• St. Patrick was British, not Irish. That’s right, the patron saint of the Emerald Isle was actually born to wealthy parents in England during the fourth century. He was kidnapped by Irish raiders who sold him into slavery to a Celtic priest. There, he worked as a shepherd while turning to his Christian faith for solace during his captivity. After his escape, he became a priest. He later returned as a missionary after he had a vision of an angel during a dream.
• All hail, St. Maewyn? St. Patrick was not born a Patrick. His given name was Maewyn Succat — seriously — but changed his moniker to Patricius after being ordained.
• March 17th was the day St. Patrick died, not as some may think, his birthday.
• Ireland is, was and will ever be too cold for snakes. So contrary to popular belief, Patrick had nothing to do with snakes or chasing them from Ireland. In fact, the climate is too cold for the serpents. But, one can easily see how there’s some symbolic reference to be found here.
• Shamrock-Shmamrock. Shamrocks were first called “seamroys” by the ancient Celts. Then as now, they heralded the arrival of spring. Later, the three-leafed clover came to symbolize the Holy Trinity and was often used during conversion efforts.
• 1 in 10,000. That’s the odds of finding a four leafed clover, which is considered to be a genetic mutation.
• Everyone loves a parade. The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in the Spanish colony of St. Augustine in 1600. Chicago reigns supreme drawing 2 million people to its celebration, followed closely by New York City which sees a similar crowd. Chicago’s parade began in 1843. NYC’s is much older, dating to 1762.
• Green wasn’t always the color of the holiday. St. Patrick himself had long been associated with blue. The Irish Independence Movement started to use green in the late 18th century. It was eventually adopted as the color of the holiday — and honestly of all Irish things.
• Going green. It’s the go-to color on St. Patrick’s Day, because it obviously represents the greenness of the country, and according to legend has it that it makes one invisible to leprechauns and fairies.
• Speaking of fairies ... leprechauns are supposedly types of fairies. There have been alleged sightings of them that date back to 13th century. Originally, they wore all red and worked as the bankers and shoemakers of the fairy realm. Also if you want to be absolutely terrified, check out some fairy lore. We ain’t talking about Tinkerbell here, folks.
• Bottoms Up. The first green beer was the brainchild of Dr. Thomas Hayes Curtin in preparation for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner at the Schnerer Club in New York City in 1914. Sláinte means “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic.
• Party on. Our neighbor to the north, Savannah has one of the largest celebrations in the country, drawing roughly 400,000 visitors to the city. It’s parade tradition began in 1812.
• It’s Paddy, not Patty. I know, I know. Patty seems more correct — it’s Patrick with a T. But alas, the Irish nickname for Patrick is Paddy, not Patty. So the shortened version of the holiday is St. Paddy’s Day.
• Cheers. 13 million pints of the Irish stout Guinness is said to be consumed on St. Patrick’s Day. That’s a 819 percent increase over any other day of the year.
• ... actually Sláinte! That’s the Irish and Scottish Gaelic term that serves as a toast. It literally means “health.”
• Chi Me a River. The Chicago River is annually dyed green for the Windy City’s festivities. It takes 50 pounds of dye and about 45 minutes for the river to become fully colored. And it takes a few days for it to disappear.
• A killer combo. Like most things about the holiday, the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage combo was created in America. Traditionally, the Irish ate far less beef than pork. When the Irish emigrated to America, they substituted beef for pork and cabbage for potatoes
• Lincoln’s lunch. Speaking of corn beef and cabbage, it was served as a part of President Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural luncheon, which was held on March 4, 1861.
• Ireland forever. “Erin go Bragh” is commonly cheered on St. Patrick’s Day as a way of honoring the Irish culture. Erin is another word for Ireland which means “peace” in Gaelic ... and is also the middle name of yours truly. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!