Who is the person that God has most used in your life to cause you to grow closer to Him? Mature followers of Jesus almost always have people who played a critical part in helping ignite their faith and encourage spiritual growth.
Providential (God-ordained) relationships are a huge part of how God helps to mature us in our faith. If you were to do a timeline of your life, you would remember people who seemed to be perfectly placed in your life at the right time and place to help lead and pour into you. It was as if God personally put them there for you. These people are evidence of God’s activity behind the scenes of our lives even when we were unaware. According to the book of Acts, the early disciples “devoted themselves to the apostles teaching (and) to the fellowship…” As Christians, we are to devote ourselves not only to Jesus, but also to His people. You may have committed your life to Jesus, but you are stuck with the rest of us in His family. Those who understand this and embrace this are the ones who really grow the deepest in their faith. The Christian life is not meant to be lived in isolation. It is not meant to be lived in a classroom or a church building. It is meant to be lived out everyday in the context of our relationships.
As the proverb says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another”(Pr. 27:17). God wants us to hang around some iron — those people who are sharp in their faith and in their character. Think about who you spend the most time with? Those people most likely reveal something about you. If you are walking in relationship with people who are Godly, people of character, people who are growing and moving forward in their faith, there is a good chance the same thing is going to be happening in your life. Sometimes our faith is as much “caught” as it is “taught.”
Who caught you? Maybe it was a new person at work who seemed to have a peace and confidence that you were lacking. Maybe there was a campus minister who reached out to you while you were in college. Maybe it was a neighbor or friend who invited you to church and you met Christ.
The fact is: God uses relationships. I encourage you to look closely at your relationships and examine how they are affecting you. Truthfully, Satan uses relationships too. Just as God wants to send the right people across our paths to help us grow, the enemy also wants to send the “wrong” people across our paths to drag us down. How many times have we heard about someone falling in with the “wrong crowd?” That usually means that this person has begun to make bad decisions due to the company they have been keeping.
Which relationships have you embraced in your life? Has it been the providential relationships that God has sent to you? Or have you fallen for the relational schemes of the enemy?
For those of us who have really grown in our faith, let us give thanks to God for the people he has placed there to spur us on. Let us also thank those people for walking along beside us. If you have never devoted yourself to God’s people though, and have never opened yourself up to these providential relationships, then you really will not grow as fully as you should and could. God doesn’t want any of us to walk alone. And that’s the Word.