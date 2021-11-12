John Peters has been acting for most of his life and has always enjoyed being able to bring a story to life in front of a crowd.
“The best thing is how people from all walks of life can come together to create a little magic,” he said.
Peters is starring in the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre’s latest production, “Catfish Moon” by Laddy Sartin, a Southern playwright.
The play is an upbeat comedy about three childhood friends — Curley, Frog, and Gordon. The trio try to reignite their strong childhood bonds while fishing on an old dock on Cypress Lake.
All goes well until Betty, who is Curley’s sister, Frog’s ex-wife and Gordon’s new love interest, comes in and creates hilarious drama among the three friends.
Peters plays Gordon, who he describes as “a loving, goofy man, that thinks with his heart and has some vices that get in his way.”
According to the artistic director of the theater, Lynda Dalton Gallagher, the show’s “fast-paced action and witty Southern dialogue make ‘Catfish Moon’ a well-rounded sentimental comedy full of love and laughs.”
The play was originally scheduled to open in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down, like it did so many other live performance events.
It has taken many hands to bring the show to life with Michael Dyche designing the set. Neil Nilsson are Amy Lovin are orchestrating lighting and sound.
Gallagher says it has been a long time coming.
“The set was near completion in 2020 and had to be taken down and stored,” Gallagher said. “It has now been reassembled, and hard work is being done by all to ensure our audiences will enjoy a top-notch production.”
Peters is especially proud of the production.
“The set for the show is remarkable,” Peters said. “I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s something different from what anyone might be used to.”
Peters feels the most important thing for people to know is that the show is about living in the moment and not letting life get in the way of happiness. He believes people will enjoy it primarily because it is simply a good comedy.
“The audience will leave with a nostalgic feel,” he said.
It will inject the audience with an urge to reach out to old friends and not let time pass on old relationships, he said.
He said the most rewarding aspect of working on the play was forming relationships with others working on the project and the relationships fostered among cast and crew.
Gallagher expressed a similar feeling.
“The most enjoyable thing about working on this show is working with four accomplished actors: John Peters, Michael Dyche, Art Neill and Barbara Dawn Dyche,” Gallagher said.
“Catfish Moon” will open at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show will continue at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 and Nov. 27.
There will be 3 p.m. shows Nov. 14, 21 and 28.
Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start time.
Tickets are $25 per person, which includes desserts and beverages, and can be purchased online at www.soglogallery.com or by calling 912-230-1042. Military, teacher, and student discounts are available with ID.