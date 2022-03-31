The butterflies are flitting and the birds are chirping. All signs seem to be pointing to the fact that spring has definitely sprung. And one local event has celebrated the arrival of the season for 16 years — the Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk.
Hosted by the Cassina Garden Club, the annual tour allows participants to take a peek at some of the island’s most picturesque landscapes.
The event will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, where eight homeowners will share their gardens.
For co-chairs Judie Mattingly and Julie Sellers, the months of planning and organizing will soon come to fruition.
“After a year of preparation, when Saturday, April 30, dawns and everything comes together there’s an ‘aha’ moment — the beauty of the gardens, joy and warmth from our tour guests — our immense gratitude for our island, friends and our freedom to share such a joyful day,” Sellers said.
In addition to the gardens, the club is also hosting a silent auction and market. There will be food and entertainment, as well as tours of the cabins in Gascoigne Bluff.
Mattingly adds that tour- goers will have plenty of inspirational locations to take in along the route.
“We are very excited about the garden walk this year. We have eight new and beautiful gardens to tour and the annual plant sale, which promises to be bigger and better than ever. The tabby cabins will be open for touring all day. The Jefecitas Mobile Kitchen will be onsite serving breakfast and lunch,” she said.
“The day will conclude with a fun-filled after-party at the cabins featuring a plein air art sale, margaritas and appetizers, with a Mexican flair, and the renowned singer Annie Akins, to thank the community for its continued support.”
That support goes to an important cause — the preservation of the cabins, which date to the 1830s.
While the structures were recently renovated, maintaining them is a major undertaking.
“It’s like owning a second home. We maintain the flower gardens, but we have to hire people to do the mowing. And we have to keep up with the repairs,” Mattingly said.
“A few years ago we had them completely redone and they’re beautiful. But it does cost a lot of money.”
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on day of event.
They are available at ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop, St. Simons Drug Co. and Righton Books. They can also be purchased at cassinagardenclub.org.
Below are brief descriptions of some of the homes on the tour.
Due to privacy concerns, addresses are only revealed to ticket holders:
• A Fresh Approach: A winding brick walkway draws visitors through sculpted lawns and beds, creating contrasts of shapes and textures. A variety of coastal plants have been carefully arranged to enhance the beauty and serenity of the landscape.
• A Marshside Retreat: This lush property boasts a variety of fruit trees, from a Canary Island date palm to citrus trees. The grove includes Persian lime, Meyer lemon, Ponkan tangerine, Satsum tangerine, variegated pink lemon trees and a fruit cocktail tree. The backyard also boasts a swimming pool surrounded by views of the island marina.
• Sweeping Vistas: This Spanish villa features a formal courtyard garden, centered with massive Enzo Zago Italian terra cotta planters filled with mature Agave plants. A hydrangeas-lined path leads to a rear garden and pool patio. It features muhly and native grasses for low-maintenance, year-round texture and color.
• Hidden Blooms: Vibrant shades are on full display as brightly colored lanterns bob in the breezes above a wide array of flowers. There are bright hibiscuses along with pops of seasonal color. Koi ponds, Mexican tiles and fanciful sculptures complete the picture.
• Shape and Form: This home was designed by a local architect who was inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. Large sculptures, birds of paradise and agave plants flank the home’s entrance. Pieces by artist Stephen Kishel provide color and structure to the landscaping.
• Gorgeous and Green: Home to a devout gardener, this low maintenance design features variegated foliage which creates a soft palate for this semi-shaded area.
This peaceful space features a pie-shaped garden bubbling with ajuga, agapanthus, hydrangea, fatsias, Farfugium Japonica and African iris.