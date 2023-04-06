Recently, Beth Ann Mascatello’s backyard has been a happenin’ place. The St. Simons Island homeowner has been welcoming a flurry of landscapers and other outdoor experts to help her prepare for a couple of important upcoming events.
First is the Cassina Garden Club’s Garden Walk. And the second is her son’s wedding set for later in the year.
“It has been really busy. But I’m not really doing much ... I’m leaving it to the experts. Bo Parker and Blake Hightower at Land Design Associates have done most of it. They’ve done a great job. I really can’t take credit for any of it,” she said with a laugh. “I do have some things that I’m going to replant in pots. I’ll do that myself.”
Mascatello and her team have a few weeks to ensure everything is perfect for the crowds who will join the garden walk at the end of the month.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I love entertaining and love that it’s a fundraiser,” she said.
The event will return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29. There will be six gardens featured with the tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff serving as a home base. There, the members will host a cultivated plant sale followed by a garden party featuring live music, plein air artists and food trucks. Tours of the cabins will be available with the proceeds from the event going to help maintain the historic site. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the event. They may be purchased at local businesses including ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop, St. Simons Drug Company, Righton Books and Maggie’s, all located on St. Simons Island.
This year’s garden walk event chairs are Judie Mattie and Julie Sellers. And they, along with their army of volunteers, have assembled a diverse lineup for attendees to peruse. There’s a variety of large-scale landscaping along with inspiration for smaller spaces.
Below you’ll find descriptions of the tour stops. Addresses will be released once tickets are purchased:
• The Arched Door Garden: A wooden arched doorway greets visitors to this garden. Once they’ve entered, guests find a courtyard with classic Roman style pool. An old brick fountain is topped with a mature evergreen wisteria vine. A dwarf holly hedge surrounds the courtyard garden filled with tropical plantings. The courtyard also contains large planters with whimsical topiaries accented by seasonal color. A rose garden and patio off the golf course complete the landscape.
• The Tabby Garden: This Sea Palms home and garden has the feeling of a vintage St. Simons tabby home, however, it’s a relatively new build. As vine-covered tabby archway leads to a pool area surrounded by banana plants, red decorative ginger, Philodendron Xanadu and containers brimming with succulents. The landscape also features umbrella papyrus which accent nooks around the garden.
• The Black Banks Garden: Guests enter this Black Banks garden through a jasmine-covered pergola, framed with queen palms, cabbage palms and African Iris. There is a modern fire pit surrounded by three Bismarck palms with silvery gray fronds. The pool is accented by large containers of Agave and Carex evergold grasses.
• High Heel Farms at Frederica: This is the home of a gardener and beekeeper which plays heavily into its design. The owner’s raised-bed hobby garden and “shed” where she spends time planting, potting and harvesting honey from hives situated in the Frederica Community Garden. Native plants are also prevalent throughout the property. Overflowing urns offer seasonal color as do manicured beds of tropical plantings. There’s also a screened porch, pool house and guest house.
• Perfect Porches at Frederica: This Southern classic features a large bed of seasonal plantings, an antique syrup kettle planter and “Little Gem” Magnolia trees. This landscape follows a pebbled path to the rear of the property which includes a hedge of Awabuki. The outdoor kitchen and screened in porch allow for year-round entertaining.
• Garden at the Commons: Hardscapes define this compact space filled with materials such as rock, iron and brick. Juniper and firecracker plants buzz with hummingbirds in the hidden garden. Through the architectural garden gate, guests find a kitchen garden filled with vegetables. Recycled Brunswick brick, pavers and curb stones are incorporated into pathways, a barbecue pit, a poolside cabana and children’s playhouse. Vines and citrus trees host birds and butterflies. There is an pool with a nearby waterfall and goldfish pond. Colorful plants and collected garden ornaments spill over pathways while a shaded area boasts staghorn ferns and a Lady Sago Palm.
• The Butterfly Garden at Demere Park: The Butterfly Garden at Demere Park has been designed to welcome butterflies and encourage all four stages of their development. There is milkweed for butterflies to lay their eggs in, abundant flowers to enjoy as food and water for the butterflies to drink. The garden was redesigned in 2019 with more than 200 new plants being added. A local artist has painted stationery butterflies placed throughout the garden. They represent the Monarch, Tiger Swallowtail, Gulf Fritillary and Painted Lady butterflies found in the garden. The garden is open to the public from sun up to subs down. The Live Oak Garden Club redesigned the garden and maintains it.