Recently, Beth Ann Mascatello’s backyard has been a happenin’ place. The St. Simons Island homeowner has been welcoming a flurry of landscapers and other outdoor experts to help her prepare for a couple of important upcoming events.

First is the Cassina Garden Club’s Garden Walk. And the second is her son’s wedding set for later in the year.

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.