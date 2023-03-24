At first glance, CASA Glynn’s new location on Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick, looks like most office buildings. There are neatly appointed filing cabinets and well-lit office spaces.
But amidst the stacks of papers and folders, there’s a constant reminder of the important work they do there. Tacked to the wall, a child’s drawing reads, “I (heart) CASA.”
That’s because kids are at the core of all they do. And it’s something that never leaves Cary Greenfield’s mind.
“CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. We recruit and train volunteers from within the community to advocate for children who have been abused or neglected and are in the foster care system,” she said.
These volunteers serve a vital role in giving children a voice in the courts.
“The way I explain it is, in the courtroom, DFCS (the Department of Family and Children Services) will have a table. Then, the parents will have a table with their attorney,” Greenfield said.
“The CASA volunteer is there to speak for the child since they are typically not allowed in the courtroom.”
The program began nationally in 1974 when a judge in Seattle, realized that too often children were left at the mercy of rushed court hearings and appearances without any real focus on their best interests.
He formed a program to find and train advocates who would represent the children in foster systems.
“He came to the realization that the one important voice he wasn’t hearing was the child’s, so that’s how CASA came to be,” Greenfield said.
“We’ve been operating in Glynn County since 1994. We started operating in Camden County as well in 2016. Now, we operate in the entire Brunswick Judicial Circuit which also covers Wayne County, Appling County and Jeff Davis County. That’s been since 2021.”
There are offices in Brunswick, St. Marys and Baxley. They recruit volunteers from each community to speak for the children there.
“It’s pretty diverse and spread out. Each county has its own special qualities,” she said.
There are currently 98 volunteers who assist 341 children. A class of CASA volunteers will soon complete training to join the ranks, bringing that total to 106.
But of course, they’re always in need of more. Greenfield says that many who may want to help shy away from joining because they’re afraid of the time commitment required.
“We desperately need volunteers ... and we need male volunteers. I know it can be intimidating when you’re thinking about doing it, but really after the initial training, it’s about four hours a month that they will be advocating for the child,” she said.
“It is important but it isn’t as much of a time commitment as you think. Most of the time is the upfront training. Then, of course, the staff is here to support you in anything that you need.”
But CASA needs support too. While the nonprofit receives a bevy of funds from grants and donations, it still needs community support. And that’s where it’s largest fundraiser steps in to help.
The annual CASA Fashion Show has been a part of the community’s spring social season for nearly 30 years. The luncheon (comprised of mostly ladies) is held in the ballroom of the Cloister on Sea Island.
This year, the event is returning on April 6, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. The meal will be crafted by Sea Island chefs — and the champagne is set to flow.
This year’s chair, Mary Jo Prater, says the event offers attendees a lovely afternoon for an important cause.
“The theme will be Together We Can Change the World. It’s a luncheon and then the fashion show, which features local stores. We have 33 stores participating,” Prater said.
“One new one this year that I’m really excited about is Hello Goodbuy, the thrift store. So (stylist) Kam (Throckmorton) is styling an outfit from there. Then Coastal Eye Care is going to have a trunk show that day and afterward, if someone wants to go and purchase one of their pieces, they will get a discount.”
There will also be a door prize — a handmade glass vase by SCAD graduate Mark Wentz of Americo Fabrication — that one participant will take home. Concert pianists Michelle Jamieson and Claudia Theise will provide the music.
Tickets are still available but must be secured by March 30. They range from $120 to $150 per person. To purchase those, call 912-912-264-4448.
Greenfield is hoping for another stellar turnout which means more support and resources for children in the foster care.
“You have to have a healthy balance of grant funding, community foundation funding and fundraisers ... and the fashion show is our biggest fundraiser,” she said with a smile.