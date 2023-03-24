At first glance, CASA Glynn’s new location on Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick, looks like most office buildings. There are neatly appointed filing cabinets and well-lit office spaces.

But amidst the stacks of papers and folders, there’s a constant reminder of the important work they do there. Tacked to the wall, a child’s drawing reads, “I (heart) CASA.”

