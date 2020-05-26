New parenthood is demanding in the best of times. Caring for a newborn during the COVID-19 outbreak adds an extra layer of concern. Family, friends and child care providers who would normally be eager to help are now unavailable. Your finances may be strained. Life in general can be stressful, and adding a newborn in the middle of a health crisis makes things even more challenging. Southeast Georgia Health System advises parents to be patient – with themselves and their newborns.
“Throughout time, parents have faced many external challenges. For now, focus on what is within your control, don’t be too hard on yourself and try to stay calm,” says Melinda H. Peterlin, M.D., a board-certified pediatrician with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-St. Simons Pediatrics.
Peterlin offers some parenting tips to keep you and your baby healthy.
Cocoon but don’t isolate.
Currently, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises parents to avoid close contact with others. If you can’t, maintain a six foot distance. Ask a relative, friend or neighbor to run errands and leave packages by your front door. “During COVID-19, you’re better off at home than in public. Use this time to bond with your baby. You can still connect with family and friends through video chats, social media or phone calls,” says Peterlin.
Just because you’re more housebound than usual doesn’t mean giving in to cabin fever. “The transmission of the virus appears to be more prevalent in crowded indoor settings. In our beautiful area, it’s much easier to take a stroll apart from groups of people, as opposed to a densely populated city. This pandemic has greatly affected parents and kids – we are seeing a lot of stress from schools being closed; kids are absorbing the stress and having more emotional issues. So, getting outside with your babies and children is a safer way to keep your spirits up,” Peterlin explains.
Practice good hygiene.
It’s tough to tidy up while caring for an infant. Focus on a few key actions. The bed may go unmade, but disinfect house surfaces daily, especially those you touch frequently. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water throughout the day or use hand sanitizer with 70% alcohol. Avoid touching your face.
Recognize the symptoms of COVID-19. “Coronavirus in infants seems to be somewhat rare,” says Peterlin. “However, if anyone in your family develops a fever, dry cough, shortness of breath or muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, call your family doctor or pediatrician immediately.”
Breastfeed if possible.
Breastfeeding provides babies with valuable nutritional and immunological components that formula does not. Breast milk even changes in response to germs the mother and baby are exposed to. And as of yet, no studies have found coronavirus in breast milk. The health benefits to mother and child are well worth the effort of breastfeeding. For breastfeeding support, call the Health System’s Lactation Center at 912-466-3184.
Crying is normal.
Though nerve-wracking for parents, crying is normal in newborns. The prolonged crying spells usually level out around five months. If your baby doesn’t need feeding, burping or a diaper change, try gentle rocking, cuddling, swaddling or singing. A stroll outdoors might work, too. If the crying hasn’t stopped, take a break! Place the baby on his back on a firm mattress in the crib or bassinet. Remove all toys, pillows and soft linens. If crying continues after 15 minutes, pick the baby up and repeat the soothing routine. If that doesn’t work, call your pediatrician and ask to speak to a nurse. It’s probably colic or something simple, but a health care professional can guide you to the next step. “A fussy baby doesn’t mean you’re a bad parent. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed, just don’t hesitate to ask for support,” advises Peterlin.
Ask for help.
Enlist the help of your spouse, a partner or older children. Even small children can fetch a diaper or pillow. Helping out makes children feel important and involved, especially when the newborn is the center of attention.
Divide and conquer.
Take turns with your partner for night feedings, diaper changes and housework. If your parental leave is up and you’re working from home, try to “split shift” work hours so you each get some uninterrupted time.
Grab some rest.
Go to bed earlier and sleep when your baby naps. Too tense to nap? Take a few minutes to sip some herbal tea, do yoga, call a friend or listen to relaxing music.
Seek help for the baby blues.
“Postpartum depression is not uncommon, especially if you have a history of depression before your pregnancy,” says Peterlin. “Don’t dismiss your feelings. Speak to a doctor, nurse or counselor.” During the coronavirus, many health care providers are helping patients via video chat or by phone.
Partner with your pediatrician.
“We are here to help. No question is too small,” shares Peterlin. “We are keeping things running as usual here at our pediatric office, with normal routine visits. It is of utmost importance to keep up to date on all vaccines. Our main concern is preventing unnecessary outbreaks of much more deadly diseases, such as meningitis and measles. We are using telehealth video calls to conduct routine visits for issues that don’t necessarily require an exam; for example, ADHD follow-ups and stable asthma follow-ups. For everything else, we still recommend coming into the office. It’s far better for parents to bring patients to us, than waiting until you have to go to an Immediate Care Center or emergency room, where there’s more potential for viral spread. We have taken precautions to keep our patient flow smooth and quick, with fewer unnecessary visitors and therefore less potential for person to person spread of COVID-19.”