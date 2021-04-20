Kyrisston Fleming knows firsthand the challenges people face when caring for a family member or loved one. Growing up, she helped take care of her ailing mother, who passed away in 2004, and that experience set her on course for a future in healthcare.
“I was born and raised in McIntosh County, but before graduating, I knew I wanted to work in the medical field because I enjoy taking care of people,” she said.
Fleming went on to complete the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program where she received her nursing assistant license. From there, she attended Concord Career Institute in Jacksonville, where she became a CMA (certified medical assistant). She is currently working toward her nursing license.
“I am finishing up my core classes this semester so I can apply for to the nursing program in the fall,” she said.
While she wanted a career based on serving others, Fleming also focused on starting her own business. But even with her entrepreneurial spirit, giving to others and making a positive difference in the community were her top priorities.
“I worked in the medical field for over 10 years before I decided to start my own business,” she said. “This is my chance to make a difference in people’s lives. I wanted to establish an agency that people can trust and rely on.”
And she went on to do just that. In 2019, Fleming opened Caretakers Health Services LLC, which is based in Brunswick, but serves all of Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Wayne and Brantley counties.
The nonmedical home care agency is licensed and bonded through the state of Georgia. All services offered are under the direction of a registered nurse.
For Fleming, meeting her patients’ needs on multiple levels was crucial.
“I wanted to offer clients the care they deserve. We offer personal care, which are things like helping prepare meals, showering and personal hygiene and transfers.
Then, we also have the 24-hour, around-the-clock care service so they can get attention whenever they need it,” she said.
The business also offers companion care for those who may be facing extended periods alone. They also provide assistance with laundry, grocery shopping and transportation.
“We offer companionship and socializing,” she said. “We also have a transportation service. We can take them to their hair or doctor’s appointments.”
Respite care for exhausted families is also a major component Fleming and her team provide.
“Many caregivers need a break so we’re happy to be able to offer that for them,” she said.
To provide that top-quality care, Fleming has enlisted a staff of like-minded individuals whose approach to care is rooted in compassion.
“I look for people who are like me ... who have a passion for this work. I’m kind-hearted, trustworthy, dependable and fun,” she said with a laugh.
“I only hire the best people and people who enjoy bonding with our patients.
There are so many people who can’t be with their families right now, so that is more important than ever.”
Once they sign on, the staff members also become like family — both amongst each other and to those they serve.
“We go through a lot of things together. So it’s only natural that you would start to feel like family,” she said. “It’s a trust-oriented business so you have to have that connection.”
Caregivers Health Services offers free in-home consultations for those who are interested in learning more. The staff can answer any questions family members may have and share options for relief.
“It’s can be really overwhelming. It’s mostly the children that the responsibility falls on,” she said.
“But we’d love to speak with anyone who has questions. We’d love to help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.”