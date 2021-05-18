Mallory Clark has a unique understanding of the power of physical therapy. The Golden Isles native had her first brush with the discipline when her cousin was injured in a serious car accident.
“I was a junior in high school and my cousin, Kylie Stephens, was in a serious car accident, which sparked her going to rehabilitation. She spent a little time with us and I visited the hospital to see everything that they were doing,” Clark recalled.
“It changed her life and helped her come back from that injury. It really just made her quality of life so much better and now she’s thriving.”
After watching Stephens go through that process, Clark decided that it may be a career option for her. She attended the Armstrong Atlantic State University, majoring in rehabilitation sciences. Then, it was on to physical therapist assistant (PTA) school in Jacksonville.
It was here that she was paired with Advance Rehabilitation in Brunswick where she started work as a tech in 2013.
“I started with Advance after I finished my bachelor’s degree as a tech or aide. I did that for a few years before going back to school to get my physical therapist assistant degree,” she said.
Now, Clark has spent a total of five years with the company, which has offices in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island. There, she’s found a sense of camaraderie and ease among her co-workers. And, she adds, they are always willing to lend a hand.
“It’s like a huge family. We hear that a lot from our patients. They say that they can tell we enjoy each other and working together. We work hard together and always collaborate when someone needs help with something,” she said.
“Outside of the pandemic times, we would spend time together outside of work. We just have a lot of fun together joking and being silly ... but we are always professional.”
Clark shares that upbeat yet focused attitude with the patients she treats. And those can run the gamut between young athletes looking to up their game to senior citizens who want to enjoy their golden years.
“I work with a wide variety of people from all walks of life. I treat them all holistically and look at them fully as a person rather than just focusing on a diagnosis,” she said. “I offer individualized care and each treatment is tailored to them. There’s no cookie cutter treatments here. I customize their program which allows me to focus on what they need most.”
That can be pain management, increased mobility or helping a patient return to a beloved sport. Whatever the issue, Clark makes it her priority to offer the care that best fits the patient.
“I love to get to know people and build a rapport with them. I love seeing people who, when they start, can’t do much. But then you watch them grow and become more and more active,” she said. “You see them move with less pain and it makes a huge difference in their lives. Exercise is medicine and you see them change so they can enjoy a life without pain.”
While giving patients that new lease on life is Clark’s professional focus, outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her young son, whom she and her husband welcomed right before the pandemic began.
“I’m married with a little boy. I had him right before everything shut down. So I spend most of my time with my family. We love going on bike rides together. We hook him on a bike trailer and take him along,” she said.