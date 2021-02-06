Can God use even “little ole me?” I am sure that question has run through the mind of countless Christians throughout the years. Deep within the heart of every true follower of Jesus Christ, there is an awareness that we are here on this earth for more than working a job, obtaining possessions and just going to church. The person who has been captured by Christ knows there is no greater reward than to be used by God to make a difference in the life of others. This great desire to “make a difference” for Jesus Christ, however, is often coupled with feelings of great inadequacy and inferiority. Many feel that there is no way that God can use them.
Are you nodding your head at this moment and saying, “Yes! That is exactly how I feel?” If so, I want to remind you of a great man God used in the past.
What comes to your mind when you think of Moses? Most likely, you picture a man with a long flowing beard who carried himself with a great deal of authority. You remember he is the man God used to bring deliverance to Israel from their bondage of slavery in Egypt. You may have a picture of him stretching out his staff in faith over the waters of the Red Sea. Perhaps you imagine him coming down from Mt. Sinai holding the 10 Commandments, his face shining with glory of God.
Moses was a man of great faith and authority who God used mightily, but do you remember that he tried to talk God into finding someone a little more qualified than him? At the burning bush, God told Moses, “I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people the Israelites out of Egypt.”
But Moses questioned God, “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?” (Exodus 3:10,11). Moses was really saying, “Who me? Come on God, did you forget who you are talking to here? You can’t use me!”
Amazingly, God didn’t rethink His plan. He was convinced that He could use Moses in spite of the man’s inadequacies. The Lord promised Moses that he would succeed because the presence of God would be with him. He even gave Moses several signs to boost his confidence (Exodus 4). Moses still wasn’t convinced he was the man. He reminded God that he had never been eloquent, but that he was slow of speech and tongue.
God responded to Moses by asking, “Who gave the man his mouth? … Is it not I, the Lord? Now go; I will help you speak and will teach you what to say.” (Ex. 4:10,11)
But Moses, still suffering from an inferiority complex, pleaded with God to send someone else. This great man of faith and power almost never got out of the starting blocks. What if he had never come to the place in his life where he finally believed that God could use him? Perhaps God would have found someone else to deliver Israel, and our Bibles would speak of a great prophet named Charlie or Ralph instead of Moses.
Can you relate to Moses a little better now? Do you find yourself coming up with excuses as to why God can’t use you? Every person God used throughout scripture and the rest of history has been an ordinary person. It is through ordinary people that God can do the extraordinary.
In the Bible study called “Experiencing God,” Dr. Henry Blackaby says, “When you believe that nothing significant can happen through you, you have said more about your belief in God than you have said about yourself.”
If Moses were to be writing this column, he would say, “If God could use me, then he can certainly use you. I doubted God greatly, but He showed me that He is much greater than my weaknesses and shortcomings. Stop looking at your limitations, and begin to look at God’s unlimited power and resources. Avail yourself to Him and watch what He can accomplish through your life.” And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.