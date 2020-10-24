The Rev. Nathan Pittman left paradise for a troubled church in Brunswick, and he has the pictures and the former address to prove it. Pittman and his wife Addie moved from Paradise Valley in Livingtson, Mon., a community about 45 minutes from Bozeman. He left nondenominational Mountain Bible Church with 150 worshipers in a brand new building for Calvary Baptist, which has 30 to 50 in the pews on Sunday, many of them up in years. Although it has plenty of room for it, Calvary has no viable youth program.
When the Pittmans arrived at the church, their son, Brennen, 11 at the time, was the youth group. Their daughter Briana was 8. When they came south six months ago, Mountain Bible had 40 in teen ministry and he believes the same is possible at Calvary.
“I was part of a church revitalization,’’ he said of his time in Paradise Valley. Behind his desk hang photos of the mountain vistas including one with a rainbow, all shot from his front porch. The Yellowstone River flowed a mile from his house, and there were hiking trails aplenty on nearby National Forest land.
“You see stuff in pictures, then you go and visit and it’s amazing,’’ he said.
It wasn’t just Montana for the Pittmans. They traveled south the short distance to Yellowstone National Park and beyond to Utah and Arches National Park and Zion National Park and to Arizona and the Grand Canyon.
But both his and his wife’s aging parents needed help back east.
He and his wife grew up in small churches. Until he was 12, his family lived in Arkansas then through his teenage years in Salisbury, N.C., which is itself paradise to those who like Carolina style hot dogs and barbecue and the great basketball teams at Duke and North Carolina. His has Tarheel blue items in his office but says ruefully, “My dad’s a Duke fan.”
At the heart of Calvary’s problems is a literal storm, Hurricane Matthew which flooded the church. At his other churches, the storms had been spiritual.
Right out of college in 1997, he went into youth ministry at a Jacksonville church.
“The pastor ran off with a woman he was counseling. I was 22. As young as I was I was helping this church through this,’’ he said.
But he did, and from there he went to Flint, Mich., which residents call the “state’s arm pit” and landed in the middle of a church split.
“There were people ready to fist fight in the parking lot,’’ he said.
The churches had something in common.
“Everybody in the church would say, ‘Our church preaches the Bible,’’’ he said. “What does that mean?”
It means nothing if the professing Christians don’t act like Christians.
“The churches weren’t fundamentally sound,’’ Pittman said. “I was discouraged.”
He questioned whether he wanted to be in the ministry until the Rev. Mike Kwaitkowski put him on the staff at Mercy Hill in Yulee as student minister/associate pastor.
“It was there I saw what a church could be,’’ he said. “(Kwaitkowski) did a good job of laying down what the role of a pastor was, and the roles of deacons, elders and members. People forget we’re called to be the salt and light in our community.”
Calvary has an excellent base for salt and light. The church was devastated by Hurricane Matthew which flooded the floors of the sanctuary, offices, fellowship hall and education rooms ruining carpet, floor tiles, dry wall, pews and other furniture. That drove the church of out its building for years and into borrowed facilities. They had always been told the church would not need flood insurance and never bothered to buy any. That left the aging congregation far short of the money it needed for repairs.
After years of work, the rooms are restored and look even better than before. The sanctuary, with beautiful new pews angled toward the pulpit, has a new church smell.
Then came COVID-19 and Calvary had to leave their place of worship again. It also made things difficult for the Pittmans.
He had told the understanding congregation at Mountain Bible that his and his wife’s parents needed them and prepared to hand off the church to his associate pastor Brandon Reagor, a friend and fellow pastor who he had persuaded to join him in the ministry there.
“I asked are you open to staying here?” The Pittmans stayed six more months to help with the transition all the while looking for a church and house in Brunswick.
“We had to move, but where?” he said.
He sees the hand of God after being put in touch with the Rev. Don Spires, who had been interim pastor five years and was ready to leave.
“COVID happened,’’ and unable to meet in person, he and Spires talked and prayed hours over the phone until the church approved him as the transitional pastor. He will become the official pastor at the end of a six-month period.
As for a house, they bought one in Darien that they had seen only through their son’s phone as he walked through the house with a real estate agent.
It’s 15 miles from Calvary, but as Pittman says, “By Montana standards, it’s just down the road.’’ In Montana, everything seems at least two hours away, he notes.
His came to work at Calvary June 28, as Georgia’s coronavirus numbers were at their highest.
“We don’t have much of a digital presence,’’ because older people aren’t as tech savvy, he said. The services were made available on DVD and still are for those in high risk groups.
“One of the first connections for a new pastor is with people in the hospital or not well,’’ he said.
“You can’t do that. You write letters. You make phone calls.”
But things are opening and 30 to 50 are attending services socially distancing on their own in the spacious sanctuary.
He believes, over time, younger families will come as the church reaches out into the community being salt and light as they are to Goodyear Elementary next door by letting the Good News Club use its fellowship hall. The view from his front door isn’t as good as the one in Montana, but with God’s blessings he’ll love what he sees from Calvary’s pulpit.