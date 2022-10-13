For Barbara Ryan-Harris, art has often imitated life. The founder and chair of St. Marys Little Theatre has drawn from real life experiences to create a number of productions, and her latest, “Call of the Swamp” is no exception.

The production, which opens Friday, is set in the Okefenokee Swamp in the late 1950s when residents were asked to relocate due to the expansion of the wildlife refuge.

