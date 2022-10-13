For Barbara Ryan-Harris, art has often imitated life. The founder and chair of St. Marys Little Theatre has drawn from real life experiences to create a number of productions, and her latest, “Call of the Swamp” is no exception.
The production, which opens Friday, is set in the Okefenokee Swamp in the late 1950s when residents were asked to relocate due to the expansion of the wildlife refuge.
“We have a cabin on the river near the swamp, and I got to know these people. So that’s really what inspired it,” she said.
“You know, it’s a comedy, it’s a love story, it’s a drama. It’s all of those things. Of course, we’re also looking to educate audiences because the property was confiscated through imminent domain, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that. Then, of course today, there’s the mine that’s being discussed. We’re going to run a short film about that ahead of the show on opening night.”
The show begins with character Nadine Mooney sitting on her shack’s porch with her shotgun cocked and ready. From there, the production rolls out a cast of characters ranging from dancing alligators to mythical moonshiners.
“We’ve taken a bit of local history and mixed it with moments of hilarity and romance,” Ryan-Harris said. “Audiences are sure to exit the theatre still toe-tapping and laughing, filled with a memory that will last a lifetime.”
Produced by Debra Parsons, “Call of the Swamp” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 21 and 22. There will be matinee showings at 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23. All shows will be staged at Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Groups of ten or more receive a discount.
Ryan-Harris notes that the production will appeal to all theatre-goers, 5 years old and over.
“This is a show that is appropriate for all ages,” she said.
Ryan-Harris is hoping to see a packed house. As a nonprofit, the theatre is still trying to find its footing coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not up to our pre-pandemic levels yet, but we’re still taking as many precautions as we can,” she said. “As a nonprofit, we really depend on the public to support our productions. And I think it’s really important for all of the arts. It’s really important to support those. It supports our humanity and brings humanity together. It’s an incredible way for people to connect with each other.”