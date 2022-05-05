The uncertainty of the past two years has kept local organizations on their toes. That’s especially true for those responsible for pulling together annual fundraisers. Just ask Sharon Flores.
The executive director of the Symphony Society Board, the fundraising arm of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, is a key player in pulling together Cabaret, the group’s signature gala held each year.
Traditionally, the black-tie soirée is held at the Cloister in mid-January but the last time that happened was in early 2020. It proved to be a last hurrah of the pre-pandemic era. But they forged ahead. When trying to organize the 2021 incarnation, Flores says that they moved the event toward the end of spring.
“We pushed it out as far as we could. We were hoping the pandemic would be almost over. But we were planning almost a year in advance and we had no idea what would happen,” she said.
One thing the organizers did know was that they needed to have the event outdoors. So they settled on the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort which had a new pavillion which proved perfect for Cabaret 2021.
“Last year, the theme was ‘Aloha.’ We had fire and hula dancers ... I think that the guests really enjoyed it. There were lots of great pictures taken with the entertainers. It was just a really happy time ... everyone was so excited to be together again,” Flores said. “Janice Lamattina (last year’s chair) did a fabulous job. Everyone loved it and loved being outside.”
Flores and crew kept that in mind when they started planning for the 2022 event. And while the pandemic has thankfully waned considerably, they figured they should keep the outdoor venue just to be safe. But it turns out that the King and Prince’s pavilion will also prove to be the perfect backdrop for the 2022 theme — “Escape to Margaritaville”.
“We decided to keep it outside again because it worked so well. We tossed around a lot of different ideas and decided why not head down to Key West with Jimmy Buffett and his wonderful tunes by the beach?” Flores said.
That allowed the Society to weave in flavors of the tropics in the menu along with Buffett’s ever-popular playlist.
“It will be another elegant but casual event. We might even have a singalong,” she said.
While the evening is shaping up to be a ton of fun for attendees, the auction items ensure that the good times will continue to roll after the night closes. Flores says the list is an impressive one, including chances for everything from international excursions to cozy dinner parties at area restaurants.
“We have a trip to Tuscany. We have another wonderful evening for 20, a private party at Village Creek Landing. That will be catered by Three Little Birds, which is Zack Gowen’s company,” she said. “Owen Plant will be the musican for this private party. We’re really thrilled that Owen would volunteer his time for the symphony.”
Other auction gems include a sailing trip for 35 people on the Lynx. There’s also a “staycation” package for the King and Prince and golf at the Hampton Club.
“We have a wonderful package from Halyard Restaurant Group for dinner at La Plancha, Halyard’s and Tramici,” she said. “For our silent auction, we will have our items online. It will be done by phone which seemed to work really well last year.”
But Cabaret goes deeper than just one night. Aside from the fabulous prizes, delectable dishes and feel-good music, the event has a lasting impact on local culture.
The funds raised from the ticket sales go toward paying the professional musicians who travel to perform the symphony’s concerts. For the next season, that will inlcude for October and November 2022 then February and November 2023. And after the pandemic caused a disruption in last year’s season, the Symphony Society is looking to rebound for the next year — its 40th.
“This is our 40th year, which is hard to believe. But Cabaret is our biggest fundraiser and we always depend on it to help us have a successful season,” she said.
“We are still building back from COVID and Cabaret is critical for us to help keep the music playing and especially to celebrate our 40th year.”