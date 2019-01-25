JoAnn Frick has been quite the busy bee lately. Of course, she has welcomed the activity.
The Symphony Society member is serving as this year’s Cabaret chair, a highly anticipated fundraising gala benefitting the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. In this capacity, Frick is continuing an annual tradition of pulling together one of the Isles’ most popular annual events.
“We started planning last spring. I stepped in to chair this event because there was a need. It was certainly a learning curve for me since I’ve never done it before ... but it’s been fun. A lot of people stepped forward to help,” she said.
Frick started by securing the venue and the entertainment, both of which will be new to Cabaret this year. The 2019 location will be The Greenhouse, a recently opened event space owned and operated by The Vine on St. Simons Island.
“We are really excited to be partnering with the owners of The Greenhouse and The Vine. It is a really elegant location,” she said.
Frick also pinned down Los Angeles-based musician Nick Palance, who will perform for attendees.
“We are also very exciting about our talent. Nick is a wonderful singer, and he’s bringing three instrumentalists who will accompany him,” she said.
While there are many new elements to the event, there are some traditions that will certainly continue. The theme, for instance, is “Music of the Night,” a reference to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous tune in “Phantom of the Opera.” It was also the title of the first Cabaret 15 years ago, and Frick feels it serves as a good link between the past and the present.
“Each year, Cabaret has a different theme, and we chose ‘Music of the Night’ as a way to return to the old days of our event,” she said. “Last year, we had a big Broadway-style event as it was a celebration for Maestro Haza’s retirement. This year will be a little more low key and more intimate.”
Another element attendees familiar with Cabaret will recognize is the silent and live auctions. With more than 100 items up for bid, the black tie optional affair will offer something for everyone.
“We are really excited about it ... we have trips to Capri and Little Raccoon Key, which is called ‘glamping.’ We have a beautiful painting by local artist Peggy Everett ... just a lot of really wonderful things,” Frick said.
“A lot of really hard working women got out there and secured all of these things for the auctions. It’s a really big part of the evening and where a lot of our funds come from.”
A Symphony Society Men’s Committee provides funds to help underwrite a cocktail hour for Cabaret and a seated dinner, catered by Halyards, will round out the evening.
And while it will be a fabulous celebration, the purpose behind Cabaret continues long after the evening ends. That, Frick says, is to ensure the continuation of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, a professional orchestra that is a rarity for an area the size of Glynn County.
“(Cabaret) is held in support of the symphony, which has evolved into a really wonderful and very professional orchestra. This year, we have a new conductor and music director in Michelle Merrill too,” she said. “So it is really important that we raise enough to continue to support a symphony of this caliber.”
That is not an easy endeavor. To keep the music going, the Symphony Society hosts its two major fundraisers that cover the costs — Cabaret at the first of the year and the Golden Elephant, an upscale flea market held in the fall. The money they generate goes to paying the musicians who perform four annual concerts. In fact, their next performance, titled “Elegance and Emotion,” will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 in the auditorium of Brunswick High School.
John Harper, president of the Symphony Society, said fundraisers like Cabaret make these concerts possible.
“The Symphony Society was organized as a volunteer organization to assist in fund raising for the symphony, and we sponsor several events throughout the year that are fun for all to participate and help to raise funds,” Harper said.
“Season subscriptions and ticket sales for the symphony only cover a part of the operating costs of the organization so we rely on generating additional revenue through corporate sponsors, named chair sponsorships, ad sales for the concert and Cabaret programs and special events to provide support.”