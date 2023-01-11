010923_Ruthie.jpeg

Brunswick native Ruthie Garner’s butterscotch sauce is available in stores around the Southeast.

 Provided photo

Ruthie Garner has seen her butterscotch sauce spread quickly to stores around the Southeast U.S., but it’s not the product she’s most interested in proliferating.

“It keeps our story going,” Garner said.

More from this section

New downtown cafe opening Friday

New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…

Did You Know?

Ruthie Garner also has some tips for how to use make the best use of Ruther’s Best Butterscotch Sauce:

• Microwave for 15-20 until smooth.

• “With your favorite fruit. This sauce is wonderful as a fruit dip.”

• “Drizzled over vanilla ice cream.”

• “Glazed over ham, pork loin, chicken wings and more. While it will satisfy your sweet tooth, it will also hold its own nicely at your dinner table glazed on top of a savory entrée.”