Ruthie Garner has seen her butterscotch sauce spread quickly to stores around the Southeast U.S., but it’s not the product she’s most interested in proliferating.
“It keeps our story going,” Garner said.
That story is the one of her family generally, and her son, Stephen, specifically. Both she and her husband are cancer survivors, and in 2016, when Stephen was 25, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The doctors did not give him good odds.
“It’s one thing when you’re sick. When it’s your child, and he’s our only child, the emotions are completely different,” Garner said. “You feel totally helpless as a parent, even though you have the best doctors, people praying for you — our faith is very strong — it’s still scary ... it was the hardest thing we ever went through.”
He ultimately beat the odds and is well and, as of 2022, happily married.
“Looking at pictures from the wedding, you can’t tell he was ever sick,” Garner said.
It was during Stephen’s treatment in Atlanta that Garner had her first flirtation with the idea of selling her butterscotch sauce.
She was born and raised in Brunswick, attending Brunswick High School and College of Coastal Georgia. Life took her elsewhere, and she now lives in Albany. Her family goes way back in Brunswick, though, and she fondly recalls the butterscotch candy that her grandmother would also leave out for her and other grandkids — the inspiration for her butterscotch sauce recipe.
She refined the sauce over the years, but never considered selling it.
“I had put together different things and tweaked it, but only for family and friends, they were used to it,” Garner said.
During her son’s extensive treatment regimen, which included two bone marrow transplants, five surgeries and 100 bags of chemotherapy drugs, she would frequently make the butterscotch sauce for the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, if nothing else than to feel like she was giving something back.
“Because they took such good care of him,” she added. “They started asking where they could get it, if I sold it or could make them some more.”
She started taking the idea seriously in 2019, just in time for the whole thing to get derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She picked it up again in 2021.
“People have no idea, and I didn’t either, what you have to go through and get the FDA to OK your product,” said Garner, adding that the whole process took around a month or so. “There’s a lot of red tape to a food product. It’s for your own good and it’s for your consumers’ own good.
“This officially kicked off to where I could sell my product in October of 2021, so really I’ve been doing this a little over a year. We’re very pleased with how it’s done in just one year.”
It’s available online at ruthiesbest.com and at stores around Southeast Georgia, including Striplings in Brunswick, The Market at Sea Island on St. Simons Island, The Local Exchange in Darien and Cottle & Gunn in St. Marys.
Each jar tells the story of Garner’s family, which she hopes is an inspiration for others dealing with similar difficulties.
“No matter what you go through, you’re going to have a lot of curveballs in there. I call them detours,” she said. “This was a major detour with him. With the help of friends and prayers and good doctors, people who do cancer research, even though it was a dark time for us, because of what we went through I’m now able to share our story in hope of helping other families and being able to give back.”
Garner will be at the Market at Sea Island on Feb. 4 to offer samples for anyone to taste.