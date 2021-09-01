People still come into the house on Gloucester Street looking for bouquets and anniversary roses.
The smell of carnations and roses has been replaced, however, with the aromas of barbecue ribs, shrimp and simmering vegetables. Gregory and Karen Smith have turned the former Garden Shop florist into a catering and onsite dining establishment.
Gregory Smith has long known his way around a kitchen, but, he said, “I always wanted my own place.”
They founded Burnside’s & Co. in 2011 and in 2016 bought a home for it in the former flower shop that had fallen into disrepair after being closed for years.
“We started one room at a time,’’ Karen Smith said, and they now have a state-of-the-art kitchen that Gregory Smith designed, a big dining room and a couple of smaller yet elegant ones. They also have a covered outdoor dining area in the backyard.
Gregory Smith started in the business early. At 14, he was working at the Ramada Inn in Tifton and during college worked at the Athens Country Club.
“When I graduated, I moved on to the Waterfall County Club on Lake Burton,’’ he said.
They left Tallulah Falls for Glynn County in 2003 and formed Burnside’s after friends who knew of Gregory Smith’s culinary skills began asking for food for business lunches and other occasions.
At the entrance, near where nervous boys once ordered corsages for their prom dates, the Smiths have before-and-after pictures of the 92-year-old house. The French doors that open into the main dining room came from the old Clarion Inn on Jekyll Island. The $100 they paid for the doors was a bargain, but they had to spend some serious cash on other improvements including hiring a crane to hoist the metal ducts connected to the range hood over the stove.
Of all the rooms, the kitchen is Gregory Smith’s favorite as kitchens have been for a long time.
“My mother was a great cook. My mother cooked gourmet meals,’’ he said, some of which was unappreciated “and ended up with the dogs. We didn’t like Brussels sprouts.”
He does all the cooking and says, ‘’I’m real picky about it.”
They’ll hire some people to prep and serve for big events, but his hand will be on the handles of the pans on the stove.
The Smiths don’t have a set menu aside from a few dishes to give their customers ideas. They let the customers decide what they want for their events. There are no huge freezers, pantries and refrigerators.
“We don’t stock anything,’’ and instead buy the ingredients for recipes once people place orders, he said.
They still cater but say they enjoy hosting family gatherings, birthdays, wedding showers and even after-work gatherings on Gloucester. They’ll cater at their business and at venues on St. Simons, in Brunswick and on Jekyll Island.
Their plunge into the business was slowed from the onset by something nobody saw coming.
“As soon as we put our name out there,’’ Gregory Smith said, “Bam! COVID hit.”
But they remained open, people starting ordering and they cooked and delivered dinners to family gatherings.
“That kept us pretty busy this summer,’’ Karen Smith said.
Occasionally, they get orders they can’t fill such as the man who came in on Mother’s Day desperate for flowers. On Valentine’s Day, a Glynn Academy student came by looking for flowers for his girlfriend.
There are some roses growing by the back porch, but those aren’t for sale.
They want to eventually expand their inside business and open a few nights for semi-formal dinners, jackets required for men.
The name Burnside’s Casual and Formal Events doesn’t seem to have any connection with the Smiths, but it dates back to Gregory Smith’s teen years in Tifton.
“My middle name is Burns. My nickname in high school was Burnsides. So...” he said with a shrug.