Allan Tullos once lived above a restaurant, but when the new Bubba Garcia’s opens in July on the first floor of the Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick, he plans to be a better neighbor to the people who live in the second-story lofts than he had back then.

“We’re not going to be up until 2 o’clock partying like crazy,” Tullos laughed.

Correction

An earlier version of this article stated the restaurant was planning to open by July 7. The News apologizes for the error.

More from this section

Soggy days to continue through end of week

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.