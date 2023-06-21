Allan Tullos once lived above a restaurant, but when the new Bubba Garcia’s opens in July on the first floor of the Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick, he plans to be a better neighbor to the people who live in the second-story lofts than he had back then.
“We’re not going to be up until 2 o’clock partying like crazy,” Tullos laughed.
He’s a big fan of downtown Brunswick, but this will be his group’s first foray into the city’s commercial district. Bubba Garcia’s is a St. Simons Island staple, and FG Squared — the name of the group run by Tullos and fellow St. Simons food service and real estate fixtures Connor Rankin and Josh Nichols — also runs Wolf Island Oyster Co. and Gnats Landing, among others, in the Redfern Village.
Tullos himself has a long history in Brunswick, having lived downtown not far from the Newcastle Street commercial corridor for a time.
“I love downtown,” Tullos said. “My mom lives on Gloucester (Street).”
Bringing a new establishment to Brunswick has long been a goal for the restaurant group, but it’s taken a while to make it a reality. He’s been trying for three years one way or another. But FG Squared was only established in the last few years by the already established restaurateurs Tullos and Rankin and Realtor Josh Nichols.
One of the group’s first acts was to purchase most of Redfern Village and open Wolf Island. Launching a new business is always a bear, and Wolf Island has proven to be quite a success.
It doesn’t have an official motto, but Tullos told The News in a past interview that the driving idea behind FG was “go big.”
“Josh said ‘Let’s get big. Let’s open Wolf Island and let’s keep opening restaurants,’” Tullos said.
Downtown Brunswick has been booming lately — new shops, restaurants, apartments, lofts and a bustling First Friday every month. Already wanting to get in on that market, Tullos decided to strike while the iron was hot by opening the new Bubba Garcia’s on Gloucester Street, near the intersection at Bay Street.
He doesn’t have an exact date pinned down, but the restaurant is aiming for July 7, the first Friday of next month.
The new Bubba’s won’t be quite the same. It’s only one story, he noted, and so won’t have the division of “Bubba’s Up” and “Bubba’s Down” — his names for the first and second floors of the St. Simons Island spot. But elements of both will be evident in the Gloucester Street storefront. He’s not worried about running out of space either. It’s a much bigger space than he had when starting up the original Bubba’s.
The menu and drinks will be familiar to anyone who knows the restaurant, and Bubba’s downtown location will, of course, get in on the First Friday action with live music. What he sees being a draw though is an outdoor seating around the Bay Street side and a walk-up window on that side for the bar — a remnant of COVID-era planning repurposed for the outdoor-centric monthly government-sanctioned block party.
“(The restaurant was being designed) about the time we were coming out of COVID,” Tullos said. “If it came back, nobody would want to come inside.”
Some Newcastle Street businesses put sports on their TVs, but downtown doesn’t have a true sports bar yet, and he also sees Bubba’s filling that niche.
“We’ve got football, we’ll have 10 TVs on the walls to play sports and have sports nights,” Tullos said.
Whether it makes the deadline or not depends on the deliveries of some special-order windows, Tullos said.
“Every two weeks we ask, and every two weeks it’s two weeks out,” he joked.
He looks forward to being a part of the city’s growing downtown business community, joining the likes of longstanding favorites like Tipsy McSway and relatively newer ventures such as Silver Bluff Brewery, Richland Rum, 1509 Brunswick and Schroeder’s Market.
“I’m excited to be part of the community here in Brunswick,” Tullos said.