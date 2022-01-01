On one of the few chilly December days this year, Joan Shinnick stood in Goodyear Park, wrapped in a warm coat and scarf.
Before her was a large concrete circle, with construction materials neatly stacked nearby. Shinnick is one of several members of an interdenominational group which has worked hard to bring a labyrinth to Brunswick. In addition to Shinnick, other key players spearheading the movement come from various churches, the synagogue and the members of the local Baha’i faith.
Among others, those include Bonnie Spryer, Luke Orser-Schwalm, Denise Anderson and Dierde Byers. Like the members of the grassroots group, labyrinths have a multicultural aspect, appearing on every continent on the globe. Ancient in origin, they can be intricate mazes or more simplistic patterns, but most are used as a tool for contemplation or walking meditations.
That’s precisely what the group is hoping to offer Brunswick.
“It’s a contemplative walking path,” Anderson said. “I really love that many hospitals are offering them now … and this will, of course, be close to our hospital too.”
They found a location at Goodyear Park, where a former tricycle path for children offered the perfect base for the Brunswick Labyrinth Project.
“When we first came here and saw this, it was like manna from heaven,” Shinnick says with a laugh, gesturing to the circle. “We also love that it’s right by the Brunswick Community Orchid. It’s close to the hospital. It’s the perfect location.”
The circle will be filled in with brick paving stones to create the pattern. The group selected a custom-made type of dark charcoal for the lines and buff yellow for the walkways. They’re hoping for the project to be mostly completed by the first of the year.
“It will depend on weather and things like that, but we’re hoping it’s finished,” Shinnick said. “We’re going to have our portable labyrinth out at the library for First Friday so people can get an idea of what it’s all about.”
That will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 outside of 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
While the permanent labyrinth will be a first for the city, it won’t be the first time that the concept has made an appearance.
“It really started back at St. James’ in 2019 when there was a portable labyrinth for Holy Week there … that was right before we went into COVID,” Orser-Schwalm explained. “But we really learned a lot about ourselves when we were walking it during Holy Week.”
“People who came there signed up to express their interest in a public labyrinth. It was very nebulous. There was a lot of interest,” Shinnick added.
Of course, bringing the project to life took a lot of dedication on the part of a number people, as well as a partnership with the City of Brunswick who eagerly signed on to help.
“The City of Brunswick and the leadership is much to be commended for the fore thought of saying, ‘this is something that we need to get behind,” Orser-Schwalm said. “They’re going to be a partner with us for its care in perpetuity.”
The group is hoping that once it is opened it will continue to be a gift to all — people of any age, background or faith as a place of peace and healing.
“I think it will offer a place to heal after such a difficult time. It will help the community build back better and create better relationships with each other ... because I have to learn to love you better. We all have to work on improving those relationships with one another,” Orser-Schwalm said. “It’s about growth.”
While the stars have seemingly aligned to bring the project to life, there are still some hurdles that the group is facing. First and foremost is fundraising. The project still needs support from donors, even though construction has been completed.
“The forces of the universe have really brought all of the pieces together. We proceeded with faith that the funds will come,” Spryer said. “While we will accept large donations, any amount will help ... $5 or $10. Our vision is really bringing people together and it would be so great if those small donations would be enough.”
The Brunswick Labyrinth Project has a website www.brunswicklabyrinthproject.com with links to a Go Fund Me Page of the same name. Tax deductible donations may also be made via St. Mark’s Episcopal Church with a note on checks designating the funds for the Brunswick Labyrinth Project. Those may be mailed to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520.