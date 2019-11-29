Sandy Dean has always loved downtown Brunswick. It’s why she’s called it home for more than two decades.
“I lived on Union St. for 24 years and now I live in a loft. But there’s just something so special about downtown. It’s hard to explain ... it is just a great place,” Dean said.
While she’s no longer occupying a home on the moss-draped historic street, Dean is still very much a part of the area’s eclectic vibe. After selling her previous home, she and her husband moved into the space at 1604 Newcastle St., where they use the base floor as a business while residing upstairs.
It’s a lifestyle that is indicative of a sweeping local trend, especially downtown.
“Not everyone wants to live in a big Victorian home. And there are so many homes that have a much smaller footprint but are still charming,” she said.
The variety of these downtown properties will be on full display during the Magnolia Garden Club’s Ninth Annual Tour of Homes. Slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, the event will include homes that vary in size and shape. Dean feels that this year’s variety offers a twist on their previous tours.
“This is our ninth year doing this, and we always try to keep it at six homes. Of course, you start running out of homes eventually,” she said with a laugh. “But this year, we don’t have just huge Victorians. We also have a beautiful ranch home from the 1950s, the Howe Street Cottages and a loft, which is what we’re seeing more and more downtown.”
There is no specific starting point for the tour, attendees can move from home to home in any order they choose. Tickets will be on sale the day of the tour at First United Methodist Church. Tour- goers can walk, bike, drive or utilize the Red Bug electric vehicles between sites.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, an accompanying bake sale will be held at First United Methodist Church. It will include cakes, cookies, breads, pies, jams and jellies — all baked by garden club members.
Tickets are $25 in advance and are available in Brunswick at Dot and Army, 1426 Newcastle St., Brunswick, and at Merle Norman Cosmetics, 250 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. They are available on St. Simons Island at G.J. Ford Bookshop in the Shops at Sea Island and Righton Books in Redfern Village.
Tickets are $30 on the day of the tour and can be purchased at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person for groups of 10 or more. The garden club’s bake sale will also be held at the church.
Funds raised through ticket sales goes back into the community through beautification programs, including the club’s historic plaque initiative. They install signage to document the history of the city’s buildings, as well as assisting with landscaping, the Signature Squares program, and the restoration of Oak Grove Cemetery.
In addition to supporting the cause, Dean hopes visitors and the greater Isles community will come out to champion the uniqueness of the city’s downtown area.
“This is probably one of the largest ‘small towns.’ But even when you go to big events like PorchFest or First Friday, you still know people there. It’s very community-orientated and it’s a great place to live,” she said.
Tour stops
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich Street
The historic First United Methodist Church of Brunswick has joined the tour this year, serving as a home base of sorts for the festivities. The bake sale and ticket sales will be housed there.
The structure itself is historical, though not as old as the congregation, which got its start in 1838. The Gothic Revival building was erected in 1907, something not often seen in the South. Points of interest include the buttress supports and stained glass windows.
The Rain House, 1500 Mansfield Street
The small Rain House has been located in Oak Grove Cemetery for more than 120 years. The Victorian style building, much like the name indicates, was designed to provide shelter from the elements for grieving families in the cemetery. The Oak Grove Cemetery Society reconstructed at the existing location and deeded it to the city in the 1890s.
The Dexter House, 928 Union Street
The Dexter House, circa 1875, is a newly remodeled Folk Victorian style. Brunswick residents Chris and Allie Moline worked to keep the traditional elements of the home in the forefront throughout the modernization.
Some key features include a turret and multiple original fire places.
The Howe Street Cottages, located on the corner of Ellis and Howe Streets
These shotgun houses were build along Howe and Ellis Street as far back as the 1800s to early 1900s. The buildings were recently revived and feature charming detailing as well as vibrant colors.
Brunswick Manor, 825 Egmont Street
The Downing House, also known as Brunswick Manor, was built in 1886. The Queen Anne design features an exterior of Stratton red brick, tall chimneys and arched windows. Architect Alfred S. Eichberg, who also designed Old City Hall, designed this house. During the Christmas season Brunswick Manor features 12-foot Christmas tree, with 10,000 lights and 2,000 European glass-blown Christopher Radko ornaments.
1604 Newcastle Street
The structure at 1604 Newcastle Street is a historical building repurposed for the modern world. In 1908, the location was built to house The Brunswick News. The building’s current owners, Sandy and Greg Dean, have their business, Information Technology Management, on the street level and reside in the loft above.
401 Second Avenue
This ranch-style house dates back to 1955 and exemplifies common design features of the era — long, one-story homes situated on ample lots. Inside, the home is decorated in the Midcentury modern style and furnished with articles of that time period.