Griffin Bufkin knows that good things take time.
Bufkin, who co-owns local hotspot Southern Soul with pit master Harrison Sapp, has certainly found that in barbecue. The duo and their team has learned that serving it up right means settling in as flavors unfold and meld over time.
To make sure that happens, they shun gas grills, opting for a more traditional smoking approach. Everything is crafted over hours and hours.
“Time is the key, that’s the secret,” Bufkin said. “It just releases all the flavors. They develop and mature.”
While that’s a key concept with their barbecue, it applies to their chili as well. Southern Soul has designed a blend of spice, peppers and smoked brisket to create a unique pot of the fall favorite.
“We use our smoked brisket, that’s what really sets us apart. We chop it up and that gives it a really great smoky flavor,” he said.
“We also use real chiles, which is how it’s traditionally done in the Southwest.”
The restaurant combines hatch, anaheim and green chile peppers along with onions, tomatoes and stock to create a solid base.
“Then, you stew it down for hours. We also add a healthy pour of Shiner Bock beer, some pinto beans and some spices.”
As with the rest of the process, they don’t skimp on the work when it comes to adding the seasonings. Southern Soul orders spice in bulk. It is then hand-ground for their recipes and rubs.
“We order a whole thing of coriander and crush it up. We also use chili powder and cumin,” Bufkin said.
The chili’s spice mixture creates the perfect amount of heat, especially on a cool fall day. Though, Bufkin concedes, those can be hit or miss around these parts. But regardless of the weather, the chili remains a popular menu item.
“What’s funny is that it could be 90 degrees and we’re selling tons of chili,” he said with a laugh. “But it really triples when it starts getting cold. We sell a lot more ... not as much as our Brunswick stew but that kinda has a cult following.”
Bufkin and the Southern Soul team will likely be serving up a little bit of it all — chili, Brunswick stew, and of course, piles of barbecue — over the upcoming weekend.
Traditionally, the restaurant is incredibly busy during the Georgia-Florida festivities. And while the ongoing pandemic leaves many questions to be answered, there’s a very good chance they will see a lot of orders.
“We’re hoping for good weather and a good weekend. We hope to see a lot of return, seasoned fans down here. We’re ready for them ... we’ve got the barbecue,” he said.