For Brenda Abely, her twilight years were truly golden. That’s because the St. Simons Island resident’s son, Jim, assembled a dream team of loving, independent caregivers who showered her with love and support until she passed peacefully in June.
But since her death, the group of ladies who nurtured her in her final years have found themselves at a bit of a loss.
“Ms. Brenda was an angel on earth,” gushed Kylee Smith, a CNA who cared for Abely for more than five years.
Amanda Dooley nodded in agreement.
“She was like our grandma. Her son became like our work dad. He’s awesome, and she was amazing,” Dooley said, beaming.
In addition to Smith and Dooley, the other members of Abely’s team included Cindy Cook, CNA; Marquita Staten, Tiffany Lamb and Marcia Evans, all of whom have extensive training in providing a variety of care. And while the team is not a business, they remain connected through experience and, of course, their love for “Ms. Brenda.”
“After Ms. Brenda passed away, her son Jim wanted to help us find other patients to care for,” Dooley said. “We’re not a business, but we would love to find someone like her that we could care for together. But we could also offer care independently. We just have a good, reliable team and we work together very well.”
“We’re an independent, self-employed care team that offers one-on-one care with an option for 24-hour care,” Smith explained. “We’re all well-qualified and very flexible when it comes to hours.”
For Abely, they provided 24-hour care, working various shifts to ensure that she had everything she needed day and night. That extended well beyond the typical duties of bathing, dressing and grooming, though they offered those too. They performed housekeeping duties, including tidying up living spaces and laundry. The team also accompanied her on errands, medical appointments and social outings.
“We can do anything ... Ms. Brenda was in Marsh’s Edge, so they offered a lot of that. But we took her on walks and picnics. We cooked meals and ate dinner with her. We took her to the hair salon. We did her makeup,” Dooley said. “We curled her hair when she couldn’t go to the salon anymore.”
“We did her nails too. We bought a gel nail kit, so we could do it at home,” Smith said.
While they specialize in maintaining daily schedules and routines, they also focused on adding sparkle to Abely’s life. They made a point of celebrating holidays, special occasions and milestones.
“We always had holiday parties and decorated for Christmas. One of our CNAs was pregnant, and we all had a baby shower for her with Mrs. Brenda. That was the last party that we had,” Smith remembered.
As the women begin to move forward, they’re hoping they will be able to find another patient they can dote on, pamper and connect with the way they did with Abely. The group feels that it’s their calling and something they have been doing for years.
“It doesn’t feel like a job to us. I started my caregiving journey at a very young age, working alongside my mother, who has 30-plus years experience,” Dooley said. “I enjoyed it so much that when I got to high school, I became certified as a nursing assistant.”
Like Dooley, a deep longing to help was how Cook became a CNA as well.
“I took care of my parents before they died, and when I moved here ... I just wanted to help people, so I decided to do the CNA training,” Cook said.
Lamb and Evans had similar experiences. Lamb is a CPR-certified caregiver who finds giving to others incredibly fulfilling.
“The most rewarding part of my job is spreading joy and being a true companion for those in need, “ Lamb said.
Evans agrees. She’s always had a passion for helping the elderly as well as children.
“If I wasn’t caring for the elderly, I’d be in a classroom caring for and teaching children,” Evans said. “My caregiving journey started on St. Simons Island. Over the years, I have gone on to care for seven different patients. If I could have each of these patients with me again, I’d build a big house where we’d all live happily together.”
A happy, safe and nurturing home environment is certainly what the team offered Abely. And not only did it enrich her life, it very likely extended it.
“Jim definitely thinks it helped her live as long as she did. She wasn’t just stuck in her home. We did things with her every day,” Dooley said.
“You could see how happy she was. We spoiled her. She loved to be loved, and we loved her. I think that it helped her live longer,” Cook added.
“She lived life to the fullest,” Smith said with a smile.