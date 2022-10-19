Darien’s downtown will come alive this weekend with sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the historical shrimping town.

The Bounty of the Sea fall festival features the best the historic shrimping town of Darien has to offer, says Kat Hoyt, president of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce, shifting from its original focus on the shrimping industry to feature a wide array of what the city has to offer.

More from this section

Your treasured chest

Your treasured chest

There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …