Darien’s downtown will come alive this weekend with sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the historical shrimping town.
The Bounty of the Sea fall festival features the best the historic shrimping town of Darien has to offer, says Kat Hoyt, president of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce, shifting from its original focus on the shrimping industry to feature a wide array of what the city has to offer.
“We’re going to have over 10 different food vendors, 60 different arts and crafts vendors, live music all day long and going to 10, there’s a Jeep show and classic car show (in Vernon Square), and the Doggie Day parade starting at 10:30,” Hoyt said.
“It’s a good, family-friendly day.”
Seafood isn’t the only option, as the festival already has vendors signed on to offer choices ranging from woodfired pizza to tacos.
“If you don’t want seafood, you’ll find a lot of other food,” Hoyt said.
The opening ceremony will begin on Broad Street in the city’s downtown at 10 a.m., but the arts and crafts village will kick off around 9 a.m., she said.
Live music featuring Roy Gentry and the Bonnie Blue Band will start at noon.
Admission is free to the general public.
“We had this last year as a replacement for the festival piece of Blessing of the Fleet,” Hoyt told The News. “My predecessor decided to try it again this year even though we had the full blessing.”
For more information, visit darienmcintoshchamber.com and navigate to the events tab.
While it won’t be open in time to participate in the festival — the opening is scheduled for Nov. 1 — new boutique resort Oaks on the River plans to participate in any and all future competitions via its in-house restaurant, the Oaks Club.
Much of the furniture was still missing, but Reichardt said it would all be hardwood, similar to the bar that was layered with paper to keep it from getting accidentally marked while contractors put the finishing touches on the room.
“We’ve been battling to keep it covered,” he said.
Made from solid cedar wood harvested from an old tree in Harris Neck, Reichardt said the Cedar Bar will be a centerpiece to be proud of when the establishment opens.
He liked the kitchen as well but felt the hot line — where most heated cooking equipment is located — is a little undersized for his taste.
“That’s what happens when you hire the chef after you design the kitchen,” joked Chef Deke Reichardt, the resort’s culinary director.
If he had to pick any one word for the restaurant’s menu, it would be “approachable.”
Despite Oaks on the River’s designation as a “luxury boutique resort hotel,” which even Oaks Sales and Marketing Director Michael Brown acknowledged was a mouthful, the restaurant is meant to attract both visitors and locals.
“There’s plenty of pretentious dining opportunities and fancy restaurants. We didn’t want it to be that kind of place. I’m a fan of simple fishes,” Reichardt said.
Steak and local Georgia shrimp are on the menu, and much of it is inspired by coastal cuisine. Reichardt did some research on the area before taking the job.
“The project itself was intriguing,” Reichardt said. “The low-country traditional flavor correlates with Cajun cuisine.”
A food service veteran, Reichardt has spent most of his life in kitchens, often in hotel restaurants ranging from 80 to 400 rooms. At 52 rooms, Oaks on the River is by far the smallest.
With banquet rooms below the restaurant — connected via a service elevator to the kitchen — Brown said Oaks is looking forward to getting intergrated into the community by offering holiday events ranging from a Thanksgiving buffet to Christmas caroling and New Year’s gingerbread house decorating.
“At the first of the year, we’re going to exhale and go ‘That was fun,’” Reichardt said.
For those who can’t make it to the big fall festival this weekend, Reichardt offers a recipe incorporating a Darien staple with a little Oaks Club flair.
Oaks on the River’s Shrimp Gumbo
Yield: Approximately 2.5 qt. or 10 portions (For five portions reduce ingredients by half)
2 lb. medium peeled and deveined shrimp, 71/90 count
8 oz. andouille sausage, 1/2 inch dice
8 oz. tasso ham, 1/2 inch dice
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup a.p. flour
1 large yellow onion, diced fine
2 red or green bell peppers, diced fine
2 large celery ribs, diced fine
4 cloves garlic minced
1/2 gal. shrimp stock or sub chicken stock or broth
1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves, rough chop, or 1 tsp. dried
1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tbsp. gumbo file powder
4 cups hot cooked white rice
3 ea. Green onion sliced thin for garnish
Directions: Heat a large heavy bottom pan with just enough vegetable oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add sausage and increase heat to medium-high, stir frequently until sausage begins to brown (approximately 10 minutes). Add ham and continue cooking for an additional 5-10 minutes. Turn off heat and remove ham and sausage from pan, drain on paper towel.
Add the remainder of oil to the pan and turn to medium heat, gradually whisk in flour and cook, whisking frequently, approximately 15-20 minutes or until the mixture (aka “roux”) thickens and is dark golden brown, add celery, peppers and onion (aka “trinity”), continue stirring frequently until “trinity” is tender, about 10-15 minutes.
Gradually whisk in stock/broth until fully incorporated. Return ham and sausage to pan, add thyme and cayenne pepper, increase heat to medium high, stir occasionally until Gumbo comes to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium, stirring occasionally for approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Incorporate shrimp and continue cooking for about 15 minutes.
Stir in parsley and gumbo file powder. Place approximately a tablespoon of rice into a warm bowl and cover with gumbo. Garnish with sliced green onion and serve.