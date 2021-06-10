Blues musician Alex Lopez now has a lot of songs to his credit, but “I got them old, low down never had a hit blues” is not among them.
In fact, one of his songs, “Rising Up,’’ could aptly describe the Tampa-based musician’s career of late.
The album “Rising Up” was No. 3 last week on Roots Music Reports’ tracking of music ratings while “Not This Time” was in the top 10 and the title song, “Rising Up,” and “I’m Always Wrong” were in the top 20 for singles.
Area residents will get a chance to hear Lopez and his band Xpress live at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick.
Enzo Centofanti owns The Blue Door with Conni Laine, lead vocalist and guitarist with the band A Thousand Names. Centofanti plays keyboard with the band, which will open for Lopez on Saturday.
Centofanti said The Blue Door has had big names before and is getting a reputation as a unique venue.
The room holds about 85 and has a “front-and-center” stage with tables around it, and that provides good interaction between the performers and audiences, he said.
“Everyone who comes into this room is passionate, the artists, the audience,’’ Centofanti said.
People who go out for live music usually end up in restaurants that put the performer in a corner under a TV, he said.
“The purpose of The Blue Door is to hear music. It’s an intimate concert,’’ he said. “All the musicians who come here really respect it.”
Known for his dynamic singing and song writing, Lopez is an ideal act for The Blue Door, Centofanti said.
Indie Music has called Lopez “a modern day master of the blues’’ and music critics routinely describe him as up and coming. Rolling Stone recently recommended Lopez in its online magazine.
Originally from Cleveland, Lopez’s first instrument was the keyboard, but captivated by British blues and rock, he switched to guitar. His style now includes British blues combined with classic blues.
Having grown up in Cleveland, “He’s got the heart of rock ‘n roll in him,’’ Centofanti said of Lopez.
“Rising Up’’ has the typical hard-driving blues with lyrics true to the genre’s roots.
“Hey, don’t you know
I’m feeling down, I’m feeling low.
Hey, can’t you see
It’s not the day to mess with me.”
But he shows his versatility with “Mountain Rain,’’ a song that opens with sounds of a thunderstorm in the distance that segues into a reflective song with a smooth guitar melody.
Like other businesses, The Blue Door is reopening after a long COVID-19 shutdown. Before the hiatus, some big blues names took The Blue Door stage.
Bob Margolin, who played with legendary blues artist Muddy Waters, has been performed there three times. Paul Nelson, who formerly played with Johnny Winter, has also performed there.
Tickets start at $15 and are available on the website liveatthebluedoor.com.