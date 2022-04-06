Easter Day at home with the family is a special tradition for Christian households, and many non-Christian, but the King & Prince Resort aims to offer a suitable alternative with an upcoming Easter Day brunch buffet.
On April 17, the beach and golf resort will offer a spread curated by relatively new Executive Chef Tom Cook. This is Cook’s first Easter brunch at the King & Prince, but it’s not his first brunch for the resort or his first Easter meal.
“(For Easter) you get a lot more children in there, so you’re having some child-friendly foods there, but you really focus on spring ingredients,” Cook said. “Lamb is always something expected on an Easter brunch.”
The resort is getting as much food as possible from local sources, and that will be evident in the Easter brunch fair. Close to 50 percent of everything at the buffet will have come from within 100 miles, Cook said.
“We’re using Striplings a lot now for lots of proteins we’re getting in. Uncle Don’s, Golden Isles Olive Oil, there’s a lot of local purveyors we’re working with,” said ECHO General Manager Luke Kelly.
This year’s brunch will feature, among several chef stations, a Hawaiian kalua roast pig with pineapple chutney and a chilled seafood display. Main course dishes include lemon herb roast chicken, rosemary grilled lamb chops and a low country boil with Wild Georgia Shrimp. There’s no shortage of seasonal sides and desserts, either.
“We’ve got all bases covered. There’s a little something there for everybody to enjoy,” Cook said.
The brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reservations are required. To make one, call 912-268-5967. The meal costs $78 for adults, $48 for children 10 and under and children 3 and under can eat free with an adult who purchased a meal.
“It’s a family tradition for a lot of people here now,” Kelly said. “A lot of the people who come to our brunch come back year and year.”
No expense was spared on the food, but Kelly said the decorations and entertainment will also be top-notch. Seafood on ice displays and ice sculptures will adorn the hotel’s lobby while some low-key jazz sets the morning mood.
“We’ll really take up this whole part of the lobby,” Cook said.
The mid-April brunch is not the only Easter event on tap this spring. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, kids can meet the Easter bunny at the resort hotel, who will read a story to them, go on an egg hunt and get a treat at the resort’s sweets and coffee shop.
“This is pretty new,” Kelly said. “We typically have done an Easter egg hunt on the main lawn, but there’s a project going on on the main lawn.”
For more information or to buy tickets, find the event at facebook.com/TheKingandPrince/events.
To get in the mood for the Easter brunch, Cook recommended a seasonal twist on a classic breakfast staple.
Blackberry Burrata French Toast
4 thick Pullman slices of challah bread
6 extra large eggs
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 pinch cinnamon
1 oz. blackberry brandy
5 oz. sugar
1 pt. fresh ripe blackberries
1 pt. raspberries
3 oz. granulated sugar
5 oz. port wine
8 oz. melted butter
4 balls of 4 oz. burrata cheese
2 oz. powdered confectioners sugar
Directions
First, whip eggs, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, brandy and sugar to make the French toast batter and set aside. Add fresh berries, sugar and port wine to a small sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and let reduce to a syrupy consistency and hold warm.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, heat a non-stick skillet on medium heat and add melted butter. Dip the challah bread slices into the batter for 1 minute and then add to the buttered skillet. Brown evenly on both sides and then place the battered French toast into the oven for 5 minutes. Pull from the oven and place one slice of French toast on each plate, top each slice with a ball of burrata cheese and ladle 2 oz. of berry compote over the top. Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar. Garnish with fresh berries and mint sprigs.