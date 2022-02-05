Celebrating Black History Month within a community of faith is a balancing act for the leadership of Union City Church in downtown Brunswick.
The relatively young church — founded in 2019 — is what the Rev. Drew Thompson described as “deliberately multiracial.” By that, he meant the church intentionally seeks to attract members of every ethnic group, both for the purposes of diversity and inclusion, as well as a demonstration that Jesus Christ’s teachings supersede any categorizations created by man.
As a consequence, race is a common topic of discussion in the church, he said. On the second day of Black History Month, members of the congregation gathered in the church’s administration offices on Grant Street, just across from Queen Square, to pray for the Lord’s blessing in celebrating Black history and interpreting it in a way that honors Him.
To Kory Engram, Union City’s associate pastor, it’s also a valuable opportunity to reflect on the history of his people.
“It’s an ongoing celebration of Black folks in America, not how we were ignored and oppressed, but how to find and celebrate faith in that,” Engram said.
It’s also a chance to reflect on the truth of Christianity. A truth so fundamental that American slaves recognized it despite the fact their masters professed to follow the same faith.
“As terrible and evil as that was, the slaves were able to discern what was oppression and what was truth and good,” Engram said. “They were able to see Jesus as someone who suffered and struggled together with us. He cared for their souls and liberation.”
Thompson agreed, but wished it wasn’t framed as being constrained to a single month, much less the shorted one.
“For me, it’s a gift and a dilemma,” said Thompson. “It’s a chance to elevate the story (of Black history), but it’s sad that we need that month. It’s really easy in our society to give lip service but do nothing the other 11 months.”
With that in mind, observing Black History Month at Union City Church is a celebration but it’s also work, said Thompson. It’s about telling the stories of great men and women of history, but the celebratory part should also be in tension with the work of learning from history and contextualizing it within the Christian message and faith.
That tension should be evident in the church’s plans for the month, Engram said. For the first half of the month, the church will look back — on Wednesday the church was putting a spotlight on Richard Allen, the first African American to be ordained in the Methodist Episcopal Church — but in the second half, it will look to the present to highlight local leaders and learn how to incorporate humanitarian causes into one’s daily life.
“We can honor them and also find a way to push for justice and peace all year round,” Engram said.
For more information on the church and its services, visit unioncity.church or find its Instagram account at @UnionCityChurchBWK.