Well, here it is — July 23. For the last 37 years, it’s been my favorite day on the calendar. That’s because it’s my birthday. And true to Leo form, I’m a big believer in celebrating your birthday. It is, after all, the only day that’s really “yours.”
Of course, this year, birthdays for all of us are looking very different than in years past. From Zoom gatherings to drive-by parades, marking these days has certainly shifted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But even while maintaining our distance, many of us have found ways to mark the day in special ways.
For me, that will likely include spending time with my husband and fur babies and picking up a vegan-friendly Thai dinner (the vegan part is for me, as the hubby is full-on a carnivore). Toss in a glass of red wine and that’s got all of the makings of a pretty fabulous day. Granted, it looks a bit different than the parties and celebratory trips of years gone by, but prioritizing one’s safety and that of loved ones seems to be the greatest gift one could possibly give oneself.
Finding a way to be accepting and grateful for a different sort of celebration can be its own blessing. It allows us to strip away the trappings of expectation and truly just be appreciative of the basics — our people and our health. After all, what more do we really need?
I’m certainly not the first or the last to mark a COVID-19 birthday and sadly, it seems that I won’t be the last. Across the Golden Isles, celebrants of all ages have been finding their own way to make their 2020 birthday special.
Like me, Susan Molnar has a July birthday — the 19th. And while she and her husband, Joe, usually opt for day trips or evenings out, this year, they planned something much more low-key.
“Joe and I sometimes celebrate birthdays by taking a little road trip ... either for the day or overnight somewhere. Fernandina Beach and Savannah are favorites for day destinations and always include a favorite restaurant,” she said.
“The Florida panhandle, Beaufort, S.C., and Tybee Island are favorites for overnight. Sometimes the birthday celebration is as simple as happy hour and dinner at a favorite local restaurant.”
But the Molnars didn’t do any of that this year, instead they chose to celebrate with caution and distance.
“This year, because of COVID-19, we’ve been very careful about not going out and staying away from other people. We ended up doing something I hadn’t expected,” she said.
“Joe had the idea of going to Southern Soul for a lunch to-go order, and then we went to Gascoigne Bluff and had a picnic. It was really nice, and we did it all before the rain came.”
Like Molnar, Brooke Baskin is usually a big believer in doing it up big on birthdays. This year, however, she rang in her 31st right before the quarantine came down.
“My birthday was on St. Patrick’s Day, literally the day everything shut down. The restaurant I had a reservation for a group of friends called us that day and canceled,” she said.
“I’m a birthday queen so it was frustrating, but I was grateful that a few people came to celebrate at an alternate location and had a last hoorah before the craziness of quarantine.”
A few months later, Baskin was able to share her love of b-day celebrations by planning a surprise party for a close friend, Leah Cormany. Both ladies work in the (now more than ever) challenging health care field and Baskin wanted to make sure her friend’s 30th was as special as possible.
“She was bummed about her birthday as it is usually a pretty big one and we work in healthcare so we have been taking social distancing seriously. I picked her up blindfolded her, drove her around for a little bit to make it a little more fun and then walked her through King & Prince and took her to a surprise dinner with five people outside in the open air at ECHO,” Baskin said.
“Then, after dinner we walked down to Barrier Island Brewery and sat outside for dessert. Normally, I would have surprised her with a lot more people, but we kept it small due to COVID. We had themed masks and decorations ... no hugs or blowing out candles. We definitely wanted open air seating outside. That’s a big factor nowadays as to where we decide to eat regardless of a celebration.”
Like Baskin, Tiffany Willis also found herself planning a party but with a different take. The Brunswick mama marked three of her children’s special days in quarantine, which demanded a bit of creativity.
Twins, Ryan and Liam, and older sister, Marissa, celebrated back in April — four days apart.
“We were practicing extreme social distancing at the time. We have at-risk family members and out-of-town family, so we decided we would have a Zoom birthday party,” Willis said.
“Some of the local grandparents wanted to watch the kiddos open presents so they distanced (with masks) in our driveway while we opened presents in the garage.”
During those early days of uncertainty, the diligent mama bear was taking no chances.
“We didn’t want to exchange gifts so they ordered gifts from Amazon and I sanitized them and wrapped them with Christmas paper I had on hand. We did have water bottles and a hand sanitizer at the ‘party’ ... 2020,” she said.
Like the Willis family, the Beards also celebrated their little one in the early days of the outbreak.
Megan Beard says they rang in her son Benji’s fourth birthday right before the shelter-in-place order was issued. While the uncertain climate meant he couldn’t have a formal party, the family enlisted the help of his friends to make sure he felt extra loved.
“We delivered homemade cupcakes to all of his friend’s porches around town. Little did he know, all of his friends left presents for him on the porch to pick up,” she said.
“They also made banners and signs to hold while they waved through the windows. It was a magical day. He thought it was the best birthday ever.”
But it’s not just moms and dads that are looking for ways to lift spirits these days. Some complete strangers enjoy spreading a little cheer during these trying times.
Joey Sannutti and other members of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club have started doing birthday drive-bys as a way to celebrate the occasion.
“What got us started was my neighbor asking if I could have a few friends ride-by to wave to her son. We joined in with the golf carts on Blythe Island to visit a few kids (there), then rode to my neighborhood. We had balloons on a few of the motorcycles — not the best idea for riding, they didn’t work as well as we hoped,” he said.
But the bikers adapted and the cause grew with members from other clubs starting to join the birthday tributes. These included riders from the Red Knights, Ordo Templi Motorcyle Club, Southern Riders Association and several independent riders.
“We have done several in Glynn County, we have also been to Savannah and Jesup. The response has been absolutely amazing. The birthday kids (and a few kids at heart) have all been extremely excited to see us,” he said. “One of the more memorable ones was the Savannah run, we were joined by a group of motorcycles and dune buggies, nearly 30 vehicles. The neighborhood was out waiting for us, they lined the street waving and ‘cheering’ for us as we rode through.”