Lydia Thompson grew up outdoors with a pencil firmly in hand. It was an idyllic life along the banks of the Mississippi River outsides of Natchez, Miss., where Thompson’s father was a forester, overseeing the management of area timber harvests.
This brush with nature at a young age helped to plant an important seed for Thompson, one that would go on to shape the whole of her life.
“I was always outdoors and drawing. I also grew up on horseback. My group of kids rode every day and everywhere,” she recalled.
Thompson’s love of the outdoors had to take a back seat as she pursued an education to prepare for a career. She attended college at Mississippi State University, focusing on commercial art, primarily printmaking. Then, it was off to the big city of Atlanta to begin a career in advertising. But the pace of the state capital did not jive with her soft and free spirit.
“The big city and the confined spaces just weren’t me,” she conceded.
It was, however, around this time that her father stepped in to, once again, help chart her course. He had started birding and invited her to join him. That, she says, was a turning point.
“It was a perfect fit. My life began and birds were going to lead me on an adventure that has lasted a lifetime,” she said.
Thompson also brought another of her passions along for the ride — drawing. As with nature, art had always been a key element in her life as she sketched the plants and animals she observed. Over time, the two came together in tangible way.
“I have always been an artist. Drawing came to me like breathing. But it didn’t have a direction until I learned I could learn about birds through drawing them,” she said.
Thompson continued to pursue her love of birds through her art. She’s been active in the area’s art scene for decades, as well as the robust birding community in the Isles.
These threads have come together on canvas in paint as well as in her many drawings and prints but Thompson has also shared them in the pages of books. Her first was titled, “Birdfind in the Golden Isles of Georgia,” and as the title indicates — it aimed to show interested folks where they could see some of their favorite feathered friends in the wild.
Recently, she released a new title, “Willa Gets Her Friendship Bands,” which is a delicately illustrated children’s book all about Thompson’s beloved plovers.
The concept started many years ago when seeking respite from her busy life in the city on Jekyll Island.
“Jekyll gave me a place to free myself from the idea that there was only one path in life. I could go down to the south end and draw and photograph the shorebirds, gulls and terns. I would spend weekends away from the city. While there, I witness Wilson Plovers nesting,” she said.
“They captured my heart. I wanted to protect them on Jekyll. Also, what an opportunity to share these unique birds with other visitors. I started a “Share the Beach with the birds” campaign, but it needed more exposure. By then, a new position was formed on Jekyll — conservation.”
She was a natural fit for that role. And over time, Ben Carswell took note and began color banding the chicks.
“Perfect and ‘how could I help?’ Why a book, of course,” she said.
The book has been warmly received, garnering attention outside of the Golden Isles. Thompson has read her work aloud on two podcasts.
“The Hawk Mountain Hawk Sanctuary invited me to a podcast reading for the book. So it will be the second one I did. The other one was with Abby Sterling and Manomet Bird,” she said.
Thompson, an active artist at ArtTrends Gallery on St. Simons Island, is participating in a bird-themed exhibition with other area artists titled, “For the Birds.” She even gave a bird talk there in January when the show opened. Thompson will hold another on the Great Backyard Bird Count, which is held Feb. 18 to 21.
Thompson’s chat on the subject will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
“The talk in February will focus on the Great Backyard Bird Count. This is for everyone to join in and have some fun learning about the birds in our backyards. Plus, we may help some scientists understand where birds are spending the winter,” she said.