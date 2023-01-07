On a cold and rainy December day on St. Simons Island, Bill Pickard recounted the task on which he’s labored for 53 years — being a Sunday school teacher.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “I do it because I follow God. God called, and I do this work by following him.”
Thirty-three and a half of those years he’s spent at St. Simons United Methodist Church, through thick and thin.
That December day Pickard sat in a spacious second-floor corner classroom in the church’s annex, but his group — called Beacon, after the command Jesus issued in Matthew 5:16 — has met all over the church and even outside of it. He wasn’t going to miss a Sunday because of some construction so they met in conference rooms in the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau’s office and in a bank he’d worked at before retiring.
He’s supposed to be retired from Sunday teaching now too. Pickard, 87, says the job is getting a little too physically demanding for him to keep up with, but he’s still in a rotation with some others while the class tried to find someone else to take on the responsibility. Not many are as dedicated as he is.
Pickard’s development into a 53-year Sunday school teaching career isn’t particularly complicated. It started while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. The guy who led a Bible study group at the church on the Army base was heading back to the U.S. and the group needed someone else to take over. His wife, Ann, volunteered him.
“Ann said her husband Bill had a Bible study group in college,” Bill Pickard said.
He’s always taken his responsibilities seriously. It’s as simple as that. When he agreed to lead the study group, he was as serious about it as anything else.
But he didn’t really describe that as the same thing as teaching a Sunday school class. It wasn’t until he and Ann returned to the U.S. and started attending a Methodist church in Columbus that it happened.
An assistant pastor from another church was leading the group then, but he offered to pitch in.
“I can’t tell you how I wound up as the regular teacher, but I did,” Pickard said.
Fast forward to around 30 years ago, when they moved to the Golden Isles and started attending St. Simons UMC. The church leadership wanted to start another Sunday school class for his age, which he naturally agreed to lead.
It’s been a good 33-and-a-half years, of that he had no doubt.
“We were the young folks class,” Pickard recalled. “We all grew old together.”
Fellowship was never a challenge. They often held cookouts on the beach and parties at church. He developed a formula for the class — 15 minutes in the beginning for singing and administrative matters, 30 minutes for a lesson. The secret?
“Our class sticks to the scripture,” he said. “We’ve all grown in that regard.”
Sometimes a lesson takes the form of a lecture, sometimes an open discussion, but always the scripture is paramount.
The church provides a curriculum, but he prefers to look at the Bible and teach the intent of the curriculum, rather than the letter.
It takes leadership, communication, focus and staying on subject to teach a good class. He takes it seriously still.
There were sacrifices. He basically gave up his Sundays for years, even on vacation he always tried to be back by Saturday to work on a lesson and took it upon himself to find a fill-in if not.
Even when he was in the Army reserves after coming back from Germany, he would often talk his superiors into letting him go from weekend training early to get to church.
“Through all of them, Ann and I have always been together,” Pickard said.
Usually, she served in a role like secretary or treasurer, but with every bit of seriousness and dedication he could hope to muster.
“Ann always kept me on track. She always asks on Saturday, ‘Are you ready?’” Pickard said.
Cultivating a good Sunday school class has borne plenty of fruit, as well. Beacon is a particularly generous group, taking up offerings and giving the church its due before putting the rest toward charity. It all either goes directly to people in need or to Salvation Army and Sparrow’s Nest.
These days, though, he sees a lack of interest in Sunday school and Bible study. Church also used to have Sunday night and Wednesday night services. In his estimation, it’s due to the wide variety of distractions available today — sports, friends and entertainment drawing people away. He worries about people who are led astray.
“What happens when people lose sight of the accuracy and validity of scripture?” he wondered.
Now on dialysis, he finds it demanding to keep up with the demands of running the class. He’s made lifelong friends there and feels none of the work was wasted, however.