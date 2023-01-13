“It is a truth universally
acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good
fortune, must be in want of a wife.”
— Jane Austen, “Pride and Prejudice”
It’s one of the most enduring first lines in all of literature. The novel has ensnared legions of devoted fans across generations since its first publication in 1813.
And two of those are right here in the Golden Isles — Heather Heath and Geri Mullis.
Heath, the executive director of the Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association, and Mullis, the executive director of the Marshes of Glynn Library System, both love the book and thought it perfect for the 2023 Big Read.
“Geri and I made the selection of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ this year for a number of reasons. First, our past Big Reads have been on the darker side and we wanted something lighter this year. Most of our recent Big Reads have been more contemporary literature as well, so wanted to take a look at ‘the classics,’” Heath said.
“And we both love Jane Austen with ‘Pride and Prejudice’ being an absolute favorite. I think it’s a perfect Big Read fit as I think many people may be familiar with the work since Austen’s novels have become so popular with filmmakers during the past two decades — but many may have not read the actual novel itself.”
The original rom com, the story follows its protagonist Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, an aristocratic landowner. The two’s relationship evolves over the course of the novel as they work to overcome the titular challenges of “pride and prejudice” to find their happily ever after.
“It’s funny and romantic, and is also a fascinating look at the Regency time period in England — particularly the role that women are assigned. It’s great that a strong, independent young woman like Elizabeth Bennet is the focus of the novel,” Heath said.
Over the next month, the plot will be explored through a variety of mediums. One that Heath is really looking forward to is a performance of “Pride and Prejudice” by the Aquila Theatre.
“I am very excited about the upcoming stage production by the Aquila Theatre from New York on Sunday, Jan. 15. They are an outstanding touring company, and the show will capture of all the wit and humor of the novel,” she said.
“Marshes of Glynn is hosting some great talks from professors at the College of Coastal Georgia (CCGA) along with film screenings and book discussions. I think we have the Jane Austen canon covered with films including showing the 2005 version of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ with Kiera Knightly at our Feb. 9th Cinema Gourmet.”
This year’s event its the 15th annual Big Read for the Golden Isles. And as always, they are offering books with a similar flavor for younger readers.
The Middle Big Read’s selection is “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street” by Karina Yan Glaser. The Little Big Read the book will be “Goodnight, Mr. Darcy” by Kate Coombs.
A limited number of books will be available this year to give away and will be available at the Brunswick Library, St. Simons Library and the Ritz Theatre. Class sets of the Middle and Little Read books may also be requested for check out through Golden Isles Arts & Humanities.
The Big Read programs will continue through March 7.
Heath hopes the community will continue to join in the activities as they have in the past.
“I think it’s important to emphasize great works of literature and bring people together to share their experiences with a good book. I hope that people will take the time to read, discuss and share as the Big Read can inspire meaningful conversations and new connections,” she said.
• For a complete listing of activities, visit https://goldenislesarts.org/programs/the-big-read. For additional information or to find out how to participate, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org