Coastal Georgia’s Big Reads have taken participants through countless time periods and across distant lands. From the 1920s of “The Great Gatsby” to the dystopian realm of “Station 11,” the program, sponsored by the National Endowment of the Arts, has spanned genres and themes.
But this year’s book links directly to one of the oldest and most revered stories in history — “The Odyssey.” Attributed to the blind poet Homer in the 8th century BCE, the epic has touched countless lives throughout the centuries. This year’s Big Read selection will build on that deep connection in a new and exciting way.
For 2021, “Circe” by Madeline Miller has been chosen. And Heather Heath predicts the story will prove to be a captivating one for participants. For younger readers, books with similar themes have been selected including “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan for the Middle Read. “If I Had a Gryphon,” by Vicki Vansickle is the Little Read book.
“Circe was the witch-goddess who turned Odysseus’ crew into pigs when they landed on her island, but eventually she fell in love with him and helped him continue his long journey home,” said Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH).
“Author Madeline Miller takes the character of Circe and makes her a heroine, a strong, passionate figure who ultimately is searching for the things that we all search for — meaning of life, love, companionship and a true family. She also pulls in the ‘history’ of other myths and those Greek gods and goddesses that makes it such a fascinating and page-turning read.”
GIAH is the organization tasked with creating the programming that accompanies the Big Read each year. Of course, as with all things, the coronavirus pandemic had a huge impact on how the events and activities will be conducted this year. Thankfully, Heath and the GIAH team have become pretty skilled at pivoting.
“As with everything this past year, we have had to be open to some new ideas and new ways to share events as well as be open to things changing at the last minute,” she said.
But that isn’t necessary bad news. In fact, they had the unique opportunity to approach the author herself who agreed to give the keynote address via Facebook Live.
“We are thrilled ... we will be streaming her talk to Facebook Live (on our Facebook page) which will allow folks to attend in the comfort of their own home,” Heath said.
“We are also stretching the Big Read out through March this year so we can add additional events outside, as well as having some in-person (activities) in a safely — distanced way.”
Considering this year’s circumstances, the longer literary celebration will certainly be a welcome one. Heath feels that readers of all ages will relish sharing a good book.
“Now more than ever, I think people may be hungry for more connection with others and talking about a shared experience is a great way to make that connection,” she said.
“And a good book, like ‘Circe,’ like the mythology of ancient Greece and other cultures, has universal themes that can resonate with everyone.”
• The Brunswick Library will host an online story time for children with Miss Erica at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It will feature the Little Read book, “If I had a Gryphon,” and will be streamed on the library’s Facebook page.
• The Big Read Movies at the Brunswick Library will feature “Hercules in New York,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 in the conference room at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• First Friday will celebrate the Big Read’s Kick Off from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 around downtown Brunswick. The block party will include businesses staying open later and offering specials. Free copies of “Circe” will be given away at the Ritz.
• An online book discussion of “Circe” will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934 for the link.
• Lunch and Discuss will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their own lunches. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Ann Mason will lead the group. The event is free but reservations are requested. Masks are required to enter. To reserve a space or for more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature the 1963 film “Jason and the Argonauts” at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. It is free but reservations are encouraged due to social distancing requirements. Masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Big Read Movies at the Brunswick Library will feature “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” at 2 p.m. Feb. 12. This is part of the Middle Read for pre-teen and teenage students. Social distancing and masks will be required. To reserve a space, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• The Big Read keynote address will be given by author Madeline Miller at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The talk, which will include a question and answer portion, will stream on GIAH’s Facebook page.
• Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 16 to discuss “Circe” at the Brunswick library. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
• Movies at the Ritz will feature “Black Orpheus,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. It is part of the Middle Read programming for pre-teens and teenagers. Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be observed. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged. Those may be made by emailing info@goldenislesarts.org or calling 912-262-6934.
• The Brunswick library will host a virtual story time with Miss KK at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 on the library’s Facebook page.
• Movies at the Ritz will feature “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. The film is free but reservations are encouraged due to social distancing. Masks are required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “Examining Circe Through Modern Lenses: Feminism and Culture Industries” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
• PlayReaders will share “Antigone” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Daughters of the Dust” at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Reservations are encouraged. Social distancing and masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Secret of Roan Inish” at 2 p.m. March 2. Social distancing and masks will be required. To make a reservation, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Hector Montford, Ph.D., will offer a talk on the Big Read themes at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
• A book discussion group will meet at St. Simons Library at 10:30 a.m. March 4 at 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Ann Mason will lead the group.
• The Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Witches” at 2 p.m. March 9 at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be observed. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• The Big Read Storytelling Festival will be held at 10 a.m. March 13 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. Professional storytellers will be on hand to share tales from around the world. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
• Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Beowulf” at 2 p.m. March 16 at 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event is free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Local actors will be featured. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
• Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 3 p.m. March 21 at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.