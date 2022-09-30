After six months, Sher Pollard will soon have room in her two-car garage for a second car if she needs it.
The Big Flea Quality Resale Store will soon reopen for the first time since a March fire, meaning Pollard and volunteers can empty their garages, storage areas and spare bedrooms of the items they had stored at home during repairs.
After a long wait for repairs to be completed, the store will resume business Oct. 5 and again support the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
The nighttime blaze at the store at 129 Shoppers Way was confined to the storage area, but the sales area had smoke and water damage as firefighters extinguished the extremely hot fire.
The store rented a storage area for the items that survived, but, Pollard said, “It didn’t hold a fourth of what we had.”
The volunteers who sort and price the donated items and who run the store stepped up and took the inventory home to empty the store during repairs, she said.
Golden Isles Storage moved the items for the store and some went to Pollard’s house.
“I have a two-car garage, but I can only put one car in it because of all the Big Flea material,’’ she said.
The repairs took far longer than anyone expected for a number of reasons. It’s a rare contractor who has all the needed workers or who can get subcontractors to show up. Not only that, there have been widespread and persistent shortages of some construction materials.
Now the work is done, and the Big Flea is nearing a reopening with all new ceilings, floors and the blackened walls repaired.
The store, which opened in August 2018, is accepting donations 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, Pollard said.
The Big Flea doesn’t take everything and deals mostly in items that can be used in home décor and in keeping house. That includes art work, small kitchen appliances such as toasters and slow cookers, pots and pans and home accessories.
The store also sells jewelry, Pollard said, and “We definitely can use furniture.”
There already is some furniture on the floor ready for opening including a mirrored hutch. The volunteers must also assemble shelves for the many items already unpacked, cleaned and priced. They also carefully inspect any fabric items for tears and other damage.
Donations came in Tuesday morning as Vicky Jefferis and Bonnie Selph worked with Pollard. A woman bought in some big framed prints and a shoe box. Pollard added that the Big Flea doesn’t sell any clothing.
The box’s Wolverine label hinted at something rugged, but it held gold sandals and a pair of red-and-black, thick-soled women’s flip flops.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned here is to never get excited until we open the box,’’ Jefferis said.
The volunteers have been eager to get back in business, and shoppers are eager to shop at the Big Flea, she said.
Pollard is effusive in her praise of the volunteers who said are dedicated to the cause, raising funds to treat and care for the dogs and cats at the Humane Society, she said.
Pollard said she is also grateful for the loyal supportive customers.
“I’ve got numerous emails from customers saying they were thinking about us. We’re looking forward to seeing our customers again because we’ve missed them,’’ she said.
When the store reopens, the hours will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. They open the store on one extra day, Tuesdays, for donations only.