Making fun memories is the aim of Bibleway International’s 10th annual Easter festival, set for the day before Easter Sunday.
“Kids normally just go to church on that weekend, and a lot don’t go to church otherwise,” said Rosemary Woods, pastor at Bibleway. “We wanted them to have fun. They’re going to do a mini-service of praise, dancing, a sermon.”
Kids who go to the event — which will kick off at noon on April 16 at 2108 Lee St. in Brunswick — will also be treated to a wide array of activities, from a classic Easter Egg hunt to bounce houses, festival games and face painting.
“It’s not just an egg hunt, it’s a festival,” said Woods. “The whole fire department is normally there, they bring out (mascot) Sparky and we also have an Easter Bunny, someone dressed as one.”
Kids who show up and register can also win one of 100 Easter gift bags, which have toys for boys and girls, candy, Easter eggs and packs of cookies, he said.
Registration can be done at the event. Parents will just have to provide some contact information, which will also enter them into a prize for an electric scooter.
Every year, the festival aims to accomplish two goals, the first of which is showing kids that church can be fun.
“Kids don’t normally see church as fun, so we need to do a little bit more. They were only coming for an egg hunt or a toy or because it was one of the few times a year they go to church at all,” Woods said. “We want them to have a memorable time at church if they’re only coming that one time.”
The other goal of the festival is simply to feed folks, Woods said. It’s part of the church’s heavy focus on providing food to the hungry and needy.
“We feed them because the last couple of years we’ve had some show up, and they’re hungry before we get to the festivities,” Woods said.
She initially discovered Brunswick while making a stop on her way from her former home in Florida to Hilton Head for a vacation. Woods said she immediately felt her calling was to move to Brunswick and start a new ministry, and so she did. Bringing eight members of Bibleway with her from Florida, they opened up a church and food pantry on Bay Street in 2012.
The ministry has grown since then, moving to the current location on Lee Street, but the mission has not.
“We want to feed the whole man,” Woods said.
It’s a divine mission for a church to feed the spirit, but feeding the body is equally important, she explained.
“I see it every time we have this, we have kids and even parents who come and they’re very, very hungry when they get there,” Woods said.
There’s no limit to the food at the event, she said. The only condition is that no one can take food home with them.