Some friendships are just built to last. Take David Wright and Richard Jacobus, the two men have been close for 65 years.
Wright, who lives on St. Simons Island with his wife, Deborah, first met Jacobus in 1956.
“Richard’s family moved onto the same street as David’s family in Decatur; they were 4 years old. They both attended the same schools for 12 years, although Richard was one year ahead,” Deborah noted.
The two kept connecting throughout school, Jacobus played drums in a local band, and Wright attended those dances. But there was another realm where Jacobus’ talents were beginning to show — the artistic world.
“As a senior in high school, with his talent already showing, Richard was chosen for the Governor’s Honors Program in Art, where he attended several weeks of camp in the arts,” David said.
The two parted ways during college, but after Jacobus graduated from the Atlanta College of Art, they reconnected.
“David offered him use of a spare bedroom for a studio. As a result of that opportunity, Richard offered David a choice of his paintings. His first choice was sidetracked by Richard’s girlfriend at the time because that was her favorite. David’s second choice was also sidetracked by the North Carolina state museum of art,” Deborah said.
“Richard had submitted this painting for an exhibition, which was not only accepted, it was purchased for their permanent collection. The third painting was given by Richard because it was the only one he had left. Thus began David’s collecting of Richard’s art.”
During a slow period of selling his paintings, Jacobus took a job welding and enjoyed it so much that he attended the John C. Campbell Folk School in blacksmithing.
“Richard then began creating art forms in sculptures and furniture,” David Wright said. “(Our) first metal art purchases were of a whimsical face in a steel drum lid, and the outline of a 5-foot-tall black angel.”
“Friendship and collecting continued as we attended Richard’s openings at the Faye Gold Gallery in Atlanta, and various art festivals where Richard had a booth. Sometimes he would sell out his entire inventory, to the amazement of his peers. We bought the “Sun and Moon” painting that was going to be shown at the 2009 Atlanta Arts Festival. We later learned that it had been chosen to represent that festival on the AAF official poster. That same painting was selected as the best ‘whimsical art’ that year by ArtFair Insiders,” Deborah said.
The Wrights have become two of Jacobus’ biggest cheerleaders over the years. And as Deborah is a former board member for Glynn Visual Arts, it was only a matter of time before they would invite the artist to exhibit on the coast.
“There is also a connection on St. Simons Island for him. His father lived here for many years, and his step-sister lives here now,” Deborah said.
After talks with the local art center, the plan was put into motion. Jacobus’ work will be displayed at a show titled, Beyond the Winding Streams. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18. Jacobus will showcase both acrylic paintings as well as his metal work.
With both mediums, he seeks to offer viewers a sense of hope.
“All my work, whether painting or metal work, brings me to a healing and restoration in the exercise of God’s gifts. In more recent years, the dialogue and physical struggles of working in metal is one of the results of this act of faith and thanksgiving, coupled with the necessary discipline to see it through. There is, on occasion, cause for celebration on the merits of a particular piece. It has a life of its own, transcending its maker, and giving, perhaps, joy, beauty, or meaning to another,” Jacobus notes in his artist’s statement.
The Wrights are thrilled to help share that talent with the Golden Isles.
“I think people will enjoy this unique exhibition of both paintings and metal work. His art is whimsical plus with tones of humanity and peacefulness. Through the use of gingko leaves in his work , it shows a sense of Christian belief and God’s graces. You’ll smile at everything he does,” David said.