The house at 124 Bluestone Road was full of spite. Furniture moved on its own. Inexplicable tiny handprints appeared in the icing of a cake. And a lingering, angry presence was evident to anyone who crossed the threshold.
That’s the beginning of “Beloved” by Nobel Prize laureate Toni Morrison. The story, like the rest of the late literature master’s work, is simply put, exquisite, winning the author the Pulitzer Prize for Literature in 1987.
The story touches on a multitude of topics — slavery and racism, pain and pleasure, past and present — which Morrison weaves in her flawless prose.
All these led to “Beloved” being selected Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ 2022 Big Read, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The local initiative kicks off Feb. 4, with dozens of events aimed to support the Read. And while “Beloved” is decidedly an adult book, Middle and Little Big Reads return with companion books for younger readers. The Middle Big Read book is “Elijah of Buxton” by Christopher Paul Curtis and for the Little Big Read, they selected “Aunt Harriet’s Underground Railroad in the Sky” by Faith Ringgold.
Heather Heath, executive director of GIAH, says that each of the stories can be used as powerful tools for societal and self exploration. And with this particular selection, it can also be a way of sharing painful pieces of history.
“We hope the variety of events that we are offering in conjunction with Toni Morrison’s powerful novel ‘Beloved’ will encourage the community to read, discuss and perhaps address uncomfortable truths and feelings, and discover the healing that can come from understanding where we have been, and find a common humanity that goes deeper than the color of our skin,” Heath said.
Copies of “Beloved,” “Elijah of Buxton” “Aunt Harriet’s Underground Railroad in the Sky” are available at the local libraries and at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The full schedule of Big Read events can be found online at https://goldenislesarts.org/programs/nea-big-read.
Below is a listing of Big Read events. For more information, visitgoldenislesarts.org or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
• Little Read Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• “Racism in American Institutions,” a lecture by Roscoe Scarborough, Ph.D., professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in room 108 at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
• “Beloved” the Big Read Film will be screened at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
• First Friday’s Big Read Kickoff will begin at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. There will be cultural art expressions, as well as a Freedom and Family exhibition at the library.
• The Little Read story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Hog Hammock Library, 1023 Hillary Lane, Sapelo Island.
• “Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Ritz Theatre.
• “Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Ritz Theatre.
• A book discussion of “Beloved” will be held at noon Feb. 7 at the Charlton County Library, 1291 Indian Trail Road, Folkston.
• The Big Read Films, featuring “Harriet,” will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• The Big Read’s keynote address will be offered by Carolyn Denard, Ph.D., who is the founder of the Toni Morrison Society. She will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Ritz Theatre. She will share information about “Beloved” and Morrison’s life. It is free and open to the public.
• The Little Read Story Time will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
• The Big Read Films, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” will be screened at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Stembler Theater at the College of Coastal Georgia, 1 College Dr., Brunswick.
• A Book Discussion will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way, Darien.
• Slave Resistance, Protest and Revolt, a lecture by Hector Montford, Ph.D., professor of history at the College of Coastal, will discuss how enslaved people fought for freedom in America at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick.
• Cinema Gourmet, titled “Do the Right Thing,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Ritz Theatre. Dinner will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 per person for the food, talk and film. Reservations must be made by Feb. 7. Talk and film only $7 per person. For reservations, call 912-262-6934.
• “Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ritz Theatre.
• “Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Ritz Theatre.
• “Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Ritz Theatre.
• A lecture titled, “Rememory in Toni Morrison’s Beloved,” will be given by Andrea Kwasny, Ph.D., English professor at the College of Coastal Georgia. It will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Brunswick library. The group will be led by Ann Mason.
• The Big Read film, “Beloved” will be screened at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Ritz in Brunswick.
• Channeling Mamie Till-Mobley, Mother of the Movement, will be a lecture given by Iman Ali, who worked as a stand-in on a recent film, “Women of the Movement.” The program will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Ritz Theatre.
• The Big Read film, “Daughters of the Dust,” will be screened at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Casino Theatre, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
• The Little Read Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
• Master Storyteller Sheila Arnold will present “18th Century Ol’ Bess Speaks at a Gathering” at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
• Master Storyteller Sheila Arnold will present “18th Century Ol’ Bess Speaks at a Gathering” at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• The Big Read Film, “Thunder Soul,” will be held a 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Ritz Theatre.
• The Historically Speaking Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• A book discussion of “Beloved” will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• PlayReaders: “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 online via Zoom. For the link, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
• The Big Read Film “Beloved” will be screened at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Stembler Theatre at the College of Coastal Georgia.
• “124 in Beloved and More Haunted Houses in American Literature” will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., of Georgia Highlands College, will discuss the role haunted houses play in American literature.
• A Book vs. Movie Discussion will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way, Darien.
• “No Victims Here: Agency in Beloved” will feature Daniel Black, Ph.D., of Clark Atlanta University speaks on Morrison’s “Beloved” in context with her other works. The talk will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Stembler Theatre.
• A book discussion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the St. Simons Island Library at the Casino.
• “124 in Beloved and More Haunted Houses in American Literature” will be hosted at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., of Georgia Highlands College, will discuss the role haunted houses play in American literature.
• “Heroes of the Underground Railroad” will be held at 9:30 a.m Feb. 25 at the Ritz Theatre. The Bright Star Touring Theatre presents two performances for upper elementary and middle school students sharing the heroic people that helped slaves to freedom.
• A Little Read Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
• “Heroes of the Underground Railroad” will be held at 11 a.m Feb. 25 at the Ritz Theatre. The Bright Star Touring Theatre presents two performances for upper elementary and middle school students sharing the heroic people that helped slaves to freedom.
• A reading of Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” will be staged at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick.
• A reading of Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick.
• “Coping to Survive: A Psychological Perspective,” a lecture, featuring Aurora Ramos Nunez, Ph.D., psychology professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, at 5:30 p.m. March 2. The talk will be given at the St. Simons Island library.
• “Banning Beloved: Politics, Literature and Censorship,” a lecture by Nicole Pankiewicz, Ph.D. of the College of Coastal Georgia, will be given at 6 p.m. March 8.
• “Using Funeral Programs to Inform Genealogy” will be held at 6 p.m. March 24 online. Registration may be made at ccga.edu.