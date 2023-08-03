Ronda Rich fell in love with St. Simons Island before she even stepped foot on its soil. Growing up in Hall County, she first discovered the barrier island as a child, reading the St. Simons trilogy by Eugenia Price in her gifted class.

Rich’s infatuation solidified when her teacher took the group on a surprise trip to the area after they finished their reading. During the trip, she met the author herself in the shady solace of Christ Church’s cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.