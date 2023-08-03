Ronda Rich fell in love with St. Simons Island before she even stepped foot on its soil. Growing up in Hall County, she first discovered the barrier island as a child, reading the St. Simons trilogy by Eugenia Price in her gifted class.
Rich’s infatuation solidified when her teacher took the group on a surprise trip to the area after they finished their reading. During the trip, she met the author herself in the shady solace of Christ Church’s cemetery.
“We had the surprise of meeting Ms. Price and her friend, Clara Gould. For months, Mrs. Gould and I were pen pals,” she said.
The experience cemented what Rich had long known — she would grow up to be a writer. But before she tried her hand at writing books, Rich cut her teeth as a journalist.
“I was the first woman to cover SEC football, but I made my real name in sports writing for my NASCAR coverage in the years when the sport was starting to grow nationally. Eventually, I left the newspaper world to work with sports marketing companies, specializing in NASCAR. Those were important years because I learned a lot about storytelling — those older drivers like Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt — boy, were they good storytellers,” she recalled.
Along her trailblazing career path, Rich was inspired by such skilled storytellers. Then, in 1998, a New York agent suggested that she write a book about Southern women and what makes them special. Rich was skeptical but wrote an outline for a book called, “What Southern Women Know (That Every Woman Should).”
It was the first of many books Rich would write. Most of those were crafted from scenes from her remarkable life, such as her second book, “My Life In the Pits,” which focused on her time as a NASCAR reporter. Rich’s first work of fiction was called, “The Town That Came A-Courtin,’” which was also made into a movie in 2014.
“I have always had such an abundance of good material from which I am often able to spin lessons or a moral or a good laugh. Fiction is a much longer process and takes a lot of time while nonfiction is much easier. Plus, I enjoy it,” she said.
“My joy and my intent is to write stories that uplift and show the good side of the world. Also, I want to write books that a 12-year-old can read and it’s family clean. No sex, violence or cussing. There’s too much trouble in the world. I want to take my readers away from that for a few minutes.”
While she tends to write from life in most of her books and certainly in her weekly columns, Rich was recently drawn back to the world of fiction. And she’s setting her latest novel on her beloved St. Simons Island.
“This story was born on St. Simons Island. It was a cold, dreary February. I was there for 10 days while my husband was home, writing television. I was walking on the beach one day with my dachshund, Dew Drop, and suddenly the line, ‘Chatham Balsam Colquitt IV was beside himself with joy,’ came into my head. I didn’t know what it what was, who was or where it would lead. I hurried back to the King and Prince where I was staying and began typing furiously,” she said.
“Stella Bankwell, an accidental sleuth, was born. The name was a gift. It’s different. It just dropped in my head. I have come to love her terrifically, as well as Chatham, her best friend, who is called ‘Chatty.’ She becomes embroiled in an unpleasant situation back in Atlanta’s Buckhead where she has married into money. She escaped to St. Simons, and there’s where the mystery is revealed.”
The beginning of the book flowed freely from a well of inspiration, but pulling together a mystery was new territory for Rich. Not only did she have to come up with the narrative and assemble it creatively, she also had to ensure that she was keeping readers guessing.
“It was a challenge to write because it’s a mystery and I had never done that before. So, you have to lay out clues and set up situations but not give away too much. It probably is the hardest book I’ve written because there was a definite learning curb,” she said.
True to form, Rich rose to the challenge and “St. Simons Island: A Stella Bankwell Mystery” will be released on Aug. 8. And while it’s decidedly fiction, readers may notice a familiar name or two within its pages.
“It pays ode to an island I love and people I love. Real people of St. Simons have their names mentioned though they aren’t part of the plot,” she said. “This is the first in a series of mysteries to be published with Stella Bankwell. She will move from island to island to solve a mystery. I believe the next island will be Sapelo.”
But first thing first. Rich is looking forward to formally rolling out the book with a number of appearances — including right here where it all began. She will hold a book signing on Sea Island for members and guests at the Cloister on Aug. 9. There will also be a 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 signing, hosted by GJ Ford Bookshop, at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island.
Finally, she will hold a signing from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Brunswick News’ office at 3011 Altama Ave. Rich is thrilled to meet the many readers who have enjoyed her weekly column for decades while sharing her new work.
“Brunswick was the sixth newspaper to sign up and, in fact, they took the column a month or two before my hometown paper,” she said. “It was one of the happiest moments of my life.”