April Lee believes in healing through movement. It’s what started the Blackshear resident on her path to dancing, specifically belly dancing, in 2009.
“I got into belly dancing as a means of fitness and pain relief. I grew up with women like Shakira introducing this style of dancing into the mainstream media,” she said. “I love that it is so different and that you come away feeling very powerful and feminine.”
Lee started learning at home, exploring multiple styles. But when she discovered there was a local group of like-minded ladies, she decided to check them out.
Golden Isles Belly Dance started forming into what it is now in 2017 and is led by Russian-born author and belly dancing instructor, Elena Harrison.
There, she found a space filled with warmth and acceptance.
“I’ve made so many close friends through this shared interest,” she said. “I love it because there is always something new to learn and because it is for everyone. I also teach belly dance to women in recovery from drugs and alcohol because it is such a good overall experience for the body and mind.”
For Harrison, watching Golden Isles Belly Dance blossom has been incredibly rewarding.
“It has been over 15 years since I started teaching belly dance in the Golden Isles, and every time I walk into the dance studio, I still cannot believe my eyes. Glitter, sparkle, and — most importantly — beautiful smiles everywhere. It’s my dream come true, to see women of all shapes, ages and walks of live come together and dance their hearts out. And have the time of their lives while at it,” she said.
“We have definitely grown, particularly in the last three years, and we now have over 70 regular students enrolled in our classes. But we are not just dancers. We are a tribe of talented women who are in love with life and who have a lot to share with the community.”
The group currently includes an advanced class, held on Friday nights, and a beginners’ class on Saturday. The dancers have showcased what they’ve learned around the town at events like PorchFest and First Friday.
But on Dec. 23, they will hold their very first, official recital. Set as a play, the show is titled, “Dream So Real.” Dancers from ages 5 to 65 will take to the stage to bring a little more shimmer to the holidays.
The group started learning some of the material they will share back in 2019. They’ve been working routines for this show specifically for nearly a year.
“(The show) is about a 12-year-old girl, Calliope, who just wants to dance. However, as Calliope becomes familiar with the world around her, she realizes that not everyone is being as encouraging as she wishes they would be. Should she silently agree with the bullies (or, let’s be honest, just the voices in her head) and stop believing in fairy tales, or should she still follow the unique beat of her heart?,” she said.
After Calliope falls asleep under the Christmas tree, she finds herself on a journey around the world. In the dream, she encounters goddesses and enchantresses from various myths and fairy tales — Egyptian Ma’at, Turkic Gün Ana, Slavic Lada, Korean Moon Goddess Dalnim and many others. They help the little girl find her true path.
“The cool thing about the play is that only about 50% of dances are choreographed by me. The other 50% of the dances have been choreographed by the girls (April Lee, Stephanie Holland, Leah Jacobson, Alicia Benton, Erica A. Smith Pierce and Bryanna Beyer),” Harrison said.
“We even have a guest dancer coming to perform from St. Augustine. Ten percent of the ticket sales will also go to Glynn County Homeschoolers, which is a nonprofit organization.”
For Lee and her fellow dancers, excitement abounds.
“When Elena first pitched the idea, I think we were all on board from the gate. It’s really pushed us out of our boxes to try new things. I have seen so much growth in the last few months and so much inspiration to go to the next level with performing,” Lee said.
“Everyone is bringing 200% to the table. I’m excited about performing a solo on a real stage. I am really excited to see the pieces the other dancers have created and put their hard work and time into,” she said.
• To learn more about Golden Isles Belly Dance, visit goldenislesbellydance.com or visit YouTube (Golden Isles Belly Dance), Facebook (Golden Isles Belly Dance 2).