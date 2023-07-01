Do you know who you are? You better because our identities often shape our actions. You can’t step into a boxing ring thinking you’re a ballerina — you’d be one pirouette away from a knockout! So, let’s look at something we often gloss over, your identity “in Christ.”
If you’ve ever attended a Sunday Worship service, you’ve surely noticed how sermons are laced with moral codes. “Do this,” “don’t do that.” But they often forget to explain the “who” before the “do.” When we talk about our identity “in Christ,” it’s like stumbling upon the fountainhead of our faith, a real game-changer.
To the uninitiated, Paul’s letters in the New Testament may seem like a dusty ancient guidebook. But look closely, you’ll notice his recurrent theme of reminding followers about their divine affiliation and calling. He kept telling them, “You are a new people, a new creation. You belong to Christ. You are the people of God now, act like it.” It’s like turning up at a Star Trek convention dressed as Darth Vader, you gotta know your crew.
When we talk about being “in Christ,” it’s not a simple game of make-believe. It’s a transformative process. Inviting Jesus into our lives is like calling in a spiritual superhero, swooping in to save us from our brokenness and the evil of sin. Jesus Christ comes into our lives to save us from the inside out. He gives us a new identity that is more than changing our outfits; it’s more like going from Clark Kent to Superman.
Paul beautifully encapsulates this in 2 Corinthians 5:17, “... if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, the new has come.” At salvation, Jesus Christ takes your sins and past and buries them. You may still have struggles with sin, but fundamentally you are a new person born again in Jesus Christ. It’s like a divine witness protection program; your old identity has retired in Florida, and you have a brand new, God-pleasing heart in which Jesus now lives. Everything you were before encountering Christ has been put through a spiritual shredder, and voila, you’re reborn, brand spanking new, on this side of faith.
While we often hear about Jesus being in us, it’s more like we’re playing a game of spiritual tag, and now we’re “it.” Actually, the Bible says that we are now “in Him” at the same time He is “in us.” For every mention of Jesus being in us, the Bible flips it around 10 times saying we are “in Christ” (164 times). Being “in Christ,” means we are covered by Him. We not only have an new identity, but Jesus actually shares His identity and status with us — fully forgiven, completely loved and accepted, and fully righteous as God’s gift of grace in Jesus Christ.
Think about this, when my daughter gets married (come on Mr. Right!), her identity will shift. She’ll have a new name and partner who’ll share responsibility with and for her. Similarly, our spiritual nuptials alter everything with Christ, from the divine name-tag to how God views and interacts with us.
So, what does your “in Christ” ID card read? The Bible lists some pretty impressive attributes: righteous, holy, loved, forgiven, chosen, accepted, blessed, a saint, etc. And these aren’t just feel-good labels, they’re transformative and liberating. This is not just wishful thinking, but this is actually now your true identity as Christ is in you and you are “in Christ.” It’s a whole new case of Identity Theft but in a good way. He has given his identity to you. So, take hold of this divine truth, and embrace the freedom that comes with knowing exactly who you are. As they say, “Identity, check. Purpose, next!” Now that’s the real Word!