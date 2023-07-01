Do you know who you are? You better because our identities often shape our actions. You can’t step into a boxing ring thinking you’re a ballerina — you’d be one pirouette away from a knockout! So, let’s look at something we often gloss over, your identity “in Christ.”

If you’ve ever attended a Sunday Worship service, you’ve surely noticed how sermons are laced with moral codes. “Do this,” “don’t do that.” But they often forget to explain the “who” before the “do.” When we talk about our identity “in Christ,” it’s like stumbling upon the fountainhead of our faith, a real game-changer.

