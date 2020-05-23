I feel like we are enduring one long, hard test. Through the middle of March through today have been the longest couple of months for many of our lives in light of all that has happened locally and nationally. We continue to hear contrasting opinions of what life looks like on the “other side” of this pandemic. We have constantly heard phrases like “unprecedented” and “new normal.” I am tired. I am worn out. Are you? Many I know are frustrated, irritated, anxious, fearful, cautious and throw in some more adjectives and emotions.
There are many angles we can approach our current issues from. There is the basic human element of grief, loss and change. There are medical elements for our review. There are many political elements that enter into the discussion both locally and nationally. There are racial elements being brought to the table here in Glynn County. And then there are spiritual elements and angles for us to view our lives from. From a spiritual standpoint, there is true evil in the world. The scripture refers to him as the devil, Satan, Lucifer and numerous other titles. We are told that he has come to kill, steal and destroy. The devil certainly delights in using such current events to so division, discouragement, destruction, death and more. There is no doubt that there are spiritual angles where the enemy of our souls is seeking to cripple humanity and lock us up in fear, confusion, and anxiety.
Then there is another angle, another lens — a higher view. Our God rules and reigns the kingdoms of the earth, and he bows to no one. Ultimately, we know while our world is still broken, and full of sin, that our Heavenly Father is still in control. His plans will not be undermined. We need to seek His face and His will continually to understand and his plans in the middle of the mess. And above all, we need to realize that we are in a test. Our God will never tempt us to evil, but He will allow us to be tested. God gives tests. Did you know that? His tests are pass /fail. His tests are an open book test. You are welcome to look in his Word any time to find your answer to the test. You are welcome to ask your neighbor for the answer to the test. Would you like to know the answer to every test that God allows in our lives?
The answer to every test is “to become more like Jesus in the middle of the test.” The goal of the tests in our lives are to help transform us more into the image of Jesus Christ. As Christians we often quote the verse Romans 8:28 — “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” That is such a great verse. We can trust that God works all things for good. He doesn’t say all things are good, but that he works them for good. Now, let’s look at the very next verse Romans 8:29 — “For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son.” What is God saying here? He is telling us that God’s great work and calling upon our lives is to make us into the image of His Son Jesus Christ. The father wants to make us more like Jesus. Our definition of “good” is probably about things that make us feel happy. God’s definition of “good” is anything that makes us look more like Jesus.
We will be tested. We are being tested. God has gotten the attention of so many of us in a new way. Will we pass the test? Will we become more like Jesus? Are we becoming more like Jesus? I know there are things that God has been teaching and showing each of us in this season. If we are not careful, we will ponder them for a moment and then rush back to a more “normal lifestyle” as quickly as we can. What if God thinks “new normal” is less about your routine and the economy, etc. What if God is hoping for a new normal to be about changing you, changing me. I am praying we come out different on the other side, better on the other side — more like Jesus on the other side. Amen. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@weare community.church or 912-634-2960.