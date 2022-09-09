As a teenager, I was leaving my purely Southern mother’s house one day with a salutation of “See you later.”

“OK,” she replied. “Be sweet.”

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.

Herring stops in the Golden isles

The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington motivated Democrat Wade Herring to challenge U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Commerical fishing interest file suit against Golden Ray owner, salvager

A group of commercial fishermen filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier Golden Ray and the company that salvaged the shipwreck, the action coming a day before the three-year anniversary of the 656-foot vessel’s capsizing in the St. Simons Sound.