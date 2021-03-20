Do you find it hard to wait? Sometimes it is really hard to wait on God’s timing in our lives. When we are seeking out God’s will, it can be tough to have patience, commitment and faith in the process. We can easily have a microwave mentality, while the Lord is often in the back burner kind of move — slowly letting things heat up until the perfect moment of opportunity.
Joseph was a young man in the Old Testament who was given great promises from the Lord. He had visions of being a great leader even, but first he endured great trials. He shared his dreams of greatness with his brothers, so they threw him in a ditch and eventually they sold him into slavery in Egypt. In Egypt, he became the chief servant at Potiphar’s house until he was falsely accused by Potiphar’s wife and thrown in prison. It looked as if Joseph was cursed, but actually God was at work all along. God used these events to prepare Joseph for the highest level of leadership in the land. Joseph had to hold on to God and His promises patiently while waiting for God’s will to come to pass.
King David also had to wait for God’s will to come to pass. He was anointed by Samuel to become the next king in Israel when he was just a young teen. His path to throne, however, was not immediate and direct, but bumpier and harder. Initially, David rose into popularity and prominence after defeating Goliath. He became a great warrior in King Saul’s army and the people started singing songs of David. Eventually, King Saul became jealous of David, however and sought to have him killed. David had to flee from his home and was a refugee on the run for many years. I am sure he had to wonder what happened to God’s plan, but he held in there and trusted God. Eventually Saul passed away and David was anointed as the next king of Israel. It was not easy, but the wait was worth it. I love the promise in the book of Hebrews: “Let us hold fast to the confession of our hope without wavering for He who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:23).
As we continue to talk about God’s will and God’s plan, it has been said that God has “two wills.” Let me explain this. We can talk about the Determined (or Decreed) will of God versus the Desired will of God.
The Determined will of God relates to God’s sovereign plan that He has determined will happen. There are some things in the heart and mind of God that He has settled on. “Our God is in the heavens, he does all the he pleases,” said the Psalmist (Psalm 115:3). This is just one of numerous verses that tells us that when God sets his mind to do something, there is no stopping him. This means at the end of the day that God has ultimate control. His ultimate and determined will is not up for discussion. God planned and willed for his Son to come and die for us. Jesus did not die on accident. Satan didn’t kill Jesus. The Jewish rulers and Roman soldiers did not kill Jesus. They may have been instruments that God used, but it was God the Father who killed Jesus. He sacrificed his son for the sin of the world. It was God’s determined will that Jesus die and rise again. When God decrees something, there is no stopping it from happening. Wee can trust God’s purposes to come forth in the end.
God also has a desired will. His determined will is what God will do, but His desired will is what he wants to do, or rather what he wants us to do. These are the things God wants to happen but he has given us a choice. These are the type of things that we often think of when we speak of God’s will – where will I work, who will I marry, where should I live? We know that nothing will stop God’s determined will as believers and this gives us peace, but then we should seek His desired will for our lives. There are some things God will not force us to do. He will allow us to choose our will instead of His will. This is where we need to remember that our Heavenly Father truly knows best?
So do you desire your own will? Or do you desire God’s desired will for your life? If you want God’s will, let’s talk next week of how to discover his will for our life. And that’s the Word.