It’s the small peculiarities of the restaurant business that keep Jim Barta, co-owner of Barbara Jean’s on St. Simons Island, engaged after nearly 25 years.
He demonstrated one of those peculiarities on Friday. Just after opening at 11 a.m., customers started to file in.
“Just watch. When I see someone walking around looking for something, I just point toward the bathroom,” Barta said. “The women always know what I’m pointing at. I don’t have to say anything. The men, they always ask ‘Is that the bathroom?’”
When one woman started looking a little lost, he pointed and she gave Barta a thumbs-up before walking straight to the door. A little later, a man did the same.
“That’s where the bathroom is?” he asked.
“No, I thought you were heading to the airport to get a helicopter ride,” Barta joked, before acknowledging that he was, indeed, pointing toward the bathroom. As an aside, he added “You see? Every single time.”
When you’re in the business full-time for so long, especially in the same place, you pick up on customer habits.
Barbara Jean Barta, the restaurant’s namesake, co-owner and Jim’s spouse, has her own stories like that.
Once, she was stopped by a customer who furtively indicated, after spending their entire lunch in the establishment, that they’d determined that Barbara Jean was the person for whom the restaurant was named. She’s always a little surprised when people say that. She doesn’t try to hide it. And why would she be anywhere else? It’s her place.
Jim and Barbara have operated the restaurant at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive for almost 25 years now, officially as of March 21. Barbara Jean comes up with menus and recipes and Jim runs the administrative aspect, for the most part, although when you own your own place it all kind of runs together.
Both have long been in food service, since before they moved from New York to St. Simons Island 25 years ago. Barbara Jean worked at a restaurant beforehand, while Jim was trying to figure out whether to continue his career in the military.
Jim is a veteran of the Vietnam War, a combat pilot, and was at the time taking graduate courses at the National War College in Washington, D.C. He was having second thoughts about sticking it out with the military and working at a nearby restaurant in northern Virginia while he was at the school. Through that job, he got experience in everything from bartending to running the front of the house.
Barbara was then handling recipes and menus for the same restaurant. She always had a knack for that, as anyone who’s eaten a meal at Barbara Jean’s can attest.
“She’s got this skill set where we can go somewhere and she can eat something and say ‘I can do that,’” Jim said. “And she does it better.”
Making recipes is a science, Jim said. When making something for four people or 40, it’s not as simple as multiplying all the measurements by 40.
The decision as to whether to remain on their career trajectories became much easier when a friend offered them an $850,000 investment to open a franchise of his Texas-based restaurant in Virginia.
That enterprise went very well and led to the opening of further locations. Everything was going fine there until the Bartas discovered St. Simons Island.
It happened by accident, Jim said. He and Barbara were visiting some family in Florida and decided to stop by Jekyll Island on the way back on a recommendation. They decided to check out St. Simons Island while they were there.
Practically from the moment they arrived, the place captivated them, Barbara said. She described the drive down Kings Way under the oak tree canopies as “a tunnel of green.” Jim knew it was where he wanted to be right away, but it took Barbara slightly longer to come around.
“She said ‘We haven’t even been here for 15 seconds.’ By the end of the day, we were sold,” Jim said.
It wasn’t a year after that that they sold the restaurants in Virginia and moved to St. Simons Island, renting Barbara Jean’s current location from the Hogan family right after Clifton’s Ice Cream Shop closed. That was also the exact location Barbara Jean came around and decided she also wanted to open a restaurant on St. Simons.
Both grew up in New York, Jim from just outside New York City and Barbara from the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn. While St. Simons Island is roughly the size of New York’s Manhattan Island, which is where Jim and Barbara got their philosophy on food service — make the experience personal for each customer.
That means getting to know them, which is something the Bartas work very hard at. Each day has a different special, but Barbara knows which of their customers are going to want a special from a different day. Some customers Jim and Barbara call unsolicited with the daily specials, because that’s what makes them feel like Barbara Jean’s wants their patronage. Jim doesn’t view other restaurants alone as competition, but everything from grocery stores to delis. It’s important to give people a reason to come to you over the rest.
In summary: “Make it personal.”
Back in Manhattan, sometimes it seems like there’s a restaurant on every corner, Jim said, but despite that, the owners and staff always remembered returning customers and made them feel at home — at least when he still lived there.
“The most important thing we can do is get people to come back,” Jim said.
Sometimes Barbara steps in the pump the brakes when Jim goes overboard, though.
“Like I tell the customers, if he’s bothering you, come to me,’” she laughed.
That applies to staff as well. They’ve had some turnover recently, but several employees, including the kitchen manager, a cook and a few servers, have been with the Bartas since the beginning.
Much has changed, but much has remained the same. While Bartas — in their 70s and nearing 57 years of marriage — are stepping back from working full-time, neither had any plans yet to completely retire.
Barbara Jean’s opens every day at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner. For a full menu, visit barbarajeans.com.