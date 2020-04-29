There is nothing like getting a warm embrace from your grandmother or that person who makes you happier than anyone else in this world.
After walking into Barbara Jean’s last Tuesday, that warmness was the immediate feeling I got from Jim and Barbara Jean Barta. I haven’t seen my grandparents in almost three months, so it felt like home.
With the coronavirus pandemic going on around the entire world, restaurants shut their doors, but not Barbara Jean’s. Instead, they shifted things around and adjusted to offer carryout meals for their customers.
Jim Barta said that they’re trying to keep as many of their employees on full-time and were able to keep all of their salaried employees.
Since Gov. Brian Kemp announced that certain businesses and restaurants could reopen again, he said that they don’t know the restrictions, but planned to open on Monday, and said they would be following the guidelines.
One of the things that Barbara Jean’s is doing during this time is taking care of the law enforcement community.
“They walk in, we buy their meal,” Jim Barta said.
These two go out of their way to make sure people are taken care of, and you don’t find that all the time in the service industry. Barbara Jean’s opened in March of 1998 and has since become a staple for the Golden Isles.
“I don’t think it’s nice — I think it’s the right thing to do,” Jim Barta said. “I think it’s how you measure human beings — you don’t judge by their color, their sexual orientation, or anything else, you’re judging them by the quality of their heart.”
Jim said that they’ve been down 75 to 80 percent in terms of business and have lost a lot of money, since March through July is usually the busiest time for them. They’ve adjusted all of their quotas and are careful about specials since everything is so unknown right now.
However, they’re still offering their full menu and are open for regular hours. Before I went to talk with them last week, I had never stepped foot in the doors of Barbara Jean’s. I was told by everyone in the community to go and eat there.
Now, I know why.
I ordered the shrimp and grits off the menu while I was there, and when I say it was the best shrimp and grits I’ve had on the island, I mean it.
Barbara Jean and Jim both told me that the crab cakes are what they’re famous for, but after having those shrimp and grits, I must say they should be known for that.
The andouille sausage over the cheddar cheese grits gives the perfect amount of spice without it overpowering the perfectly cooked shrimp.
However, it took me a while to decide on that because everything on the menu looked so delicious.
Barbara Jean also offered to share a recipe that is easy to make and a perfect spring dessert to make. This lemon cake recipe was given to Barbara Jean from a friend of her mother, Barbara Guild, from Punta Gorda, Fla., who made this cake for them when they’d visit her. Barbara Jean loved it so much she put it in one of her cookbooks.
Bakers of all levels should be able make this lemon cake. She said local hotel owner, Bruce Dixon, absolutely loves this cake.
“That’s his favorite cake in the world,” Barbara Barta said. “He makes it often.”
The chef even recommended that I try and bake it –– so, I did.
It was a simple recipe and one that I could follow without any problems. It’s also delicious.
When she told me to make the cake, I decided to and made it for my best friend who loves lemon cake. He took home the whole cake with him.
My first time at Barbara Jean’s gave me just enough warmness, good food and conversation to make me feel a little less homesick. This cake also brought back memories of my grandmother baking the same cake at home for Easter.
If you haven’t been to Barbara Jean’s in a while, visit them and tell them Savannah sent you. Those two hold a special place in my heart now, and I will be back for some more shrimp and grits.
Lemon Cake
Serves 10-12
Ingredients
1 (1lb 2.25 oz.) box lemon cake mix
1 ( 3oz.) box lemon Jell-O
4 eggs
2/3 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup water
1 teaspoon lemon extract
Glaze
1 box powdered sugar
6 tablespoon lemon juice from concentrate.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix cake mix, Jell-O, eggs, oil, water and lemon extract. Use a mixer and beat for two to three minutes or until well blended. Grease or spray either a tube or Bundt pan. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Mix glaze ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl. As soon as the cake comes out of the oven, poke holes in the cake wit ha thin skewer. Pour the glaze over the cake slowly. Remove cake from pan after it is cooled. I like to make another batch of glaze and pour it over the cooled cake.
Hint: I like to garnish this cake wit handed lemon zest. Place 3 tablespoons zest in a sauce pan with one cup of water and 1/4 cup sugar. Bring to a boil. Strain the zest and cool.